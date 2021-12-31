Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Remakes and remasters continue to become more common with each passing year and as Mortal Kombat has reached 11 mainline entries, some fans are looking back at the series’ history, especially as its 30th anniversary nears.

If it was up to Eyeballistic, a game development studio with multiple titles in the works, that 30th anniversary would include a remake of the original Mortal Kombat trilogy. In fact, the studio has created a “Mortal Kombat Trilogy Remake Petition” on change.org to get this theoretical ball rolling, as first reported by Nintendo Life.

“Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary is next year and we’d like to honor this amazing franchise by remaking the original Mortal Kombat Trilogy (MKT) on PC and consoles,” the petition reads. “MKT is a classic game combining all of the characters from MK1, MK2, MK3, and UMK3. It also includes nearly all of the stages from those games.”

Any studio could create a petition asking to remake a beloved game like this, but what makes this specific one interesting is that Eyeballistic says it received series creator Ed Boon’s support for such a remake back in 2016. However, Warner Bros., which owns the Mortal Kombat IP, didn’t bite.

“Eyeballistic are a team of Mortal Kombat fans who approached series creator Ed Boon back in 2016 to remake the game in HD,” the petition reads. “Although Ed fully supported us, Warner Bros., who owns the Mortal Kombat IP, was unconvinced that the game would sell over 100,000 units worldwide and thus they determined it wouldn’t be worth the substantial cost of marketing the product for sale.”

The studio says it’s grown a lot since 2016, having signed multiple contracts to produce games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. It has also improved its work on online rollback tech, which is very important to the fighting game community, by way of proprietary technology.

Touching on what to expect from this theoretical trilogy, Eyeballistic says it would use Epic Online Services to support crossplay between all platforms and that the team is confident its remake would be “welcomed by the [fighting game community] scene including ComboBreaker and Evo.”

“Were planning to painstakingly recreate every detail of every stage and character in glorious 3D,” the petition reads. “Of course, every fatality, brutality, friendship, and animality will be there too. The characters and stages will get a facelift to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second gameplay action through the power of Unreal Engine 5. We’ll even remake all of the music by giving it a modern cinematic sound that incorporates real instruments.”

Eyeballistic says it would target PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC with a $39.99 price tag. The remake would include “everything the original MK trilogy had plus the standard online matchmaking and worldwide leaderboards.” The petition is targeting 25,000 digital signatures – it’s at 17,156 at the time of this writing – but the studio would ideally like to hit 100,000 before formally approaching Warner Bros. with the pitch.

While waiting to see if anything comes of this petition, read our thoughts on the latest game in the franchise in Game Informer’s Mortal Kombat 11 review, and then check out this story about how it surpassed 12 million copies sold worldwide. Read about how NetherRealm is done with Mortal Kombat 11 and working on a new game after that.

[Source: Nintendo Life]

Would you want to see Eyeballistic’s original Mortal Kombat Trilogy remake? Let us know in the comments below!