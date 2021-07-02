News

NetherRealm Confirms Mortal Kombat 11 Content Is Done As Studio Moves Onto Next Game

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 02, 2021 at 12:33 PM

NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that after numerous DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, the time for the latest entry in the fighting franchise has come to an end. The studio then confirmed that this decision was made to better support the next game under the NetherRealm name, perhaps the long-rumored Marvel adventure? 

The studio took to the official Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter account to relay the news, saying, "NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end." With Aftermath and Ultimate, this decision doesn't come as much of a surprise. NetherRealm has done a fantastic job at surprising fans with different characters, improving the overall experience with constant updates, and more story to enjoy this universe further. When it's time to move on, it's time, and with a new project already in the works, the studio won't have to stretch its team too thin to get everything on the docket done. 

A longstanding rumor has been that NetherRealm's next adventure will be a Marvel fighting game. This kicked up in full force back in March when Ed Boon tweeted something that had fans convinced he was teasing their next project. Reports and rumors alike cite that NetherRealm is hard at work on a Marvel fighting game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Obviously, Mortal Kombat has dabbled in the DC-verse in the past, which is what fans have latched onto, but reports have been circulating with those close to the studio, adding credibility to thoughts on speculation about the new game. That, and the fact that Boon's tweet that spiraled out into speculation paid special attention to mention that director James Gunn "has managed to work on DC and Marvel movies. That's impressive," with a thinking emoji attached at the end. 

Whatever NetherRealm's new game is, we're excited to learn more. This studio has been a powerhouse in gaming since 2010 after Midway Games filed for bankruptcy in February of 2009. Assets acquired during the filming included Mortal Kombat and Midway Games' overall structure, assets that went to Warner Bros. Shortly after, Warner Bros. closed most of the Midway Games offices, including sites in Chicago, Liverpool, England, and San Diego, California. In 2021, the surviving studio in Chicago went from being WB Games Chicago to becoming NetherRealm Studios. The rest, as they say, is history. 

Are you excited to see what's next from NetherRealm Studios? Sad to see that no new characters will be coming to Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comments below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimatecover

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermathcover

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Mortal Kombat 11cover

Mortal Kombat 11

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

cosplay
This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

Feature
5 Best Changes In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade On PS5

5 Best Changes In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade On PS5

News
BioWare Reveals New Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion With &#039;Legacy Of The Sith&#039;

BioWare Reveals New Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion With 'Legacy Of The Sith'

opinion
Now Is A Great Time To Get Back To Jedi: Fallen Order

Now Is A Great Time To Get Back To Jedi: Fallen Order

News
PlayStation Website Removes Parties, Friends, Trophy Info, And More From MyPlayStation

PlayStation Website Removes Parties, Friends, Trophy Info, And More From MyPlayStation

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Preview
Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat

Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could &quot;Differ Significantly&quot; From The Original, Says Director

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could "Differ Significantly" From The Original, Says Director

News
Free PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Revealed, Including A Plague Tale For PS5

Free PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Revealed, Including A Plague Tale For PS5

News
Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Reportedly Adds Benedict Cumberbatch To Cast

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reportedly Adds Benedict Cumberbatch To Cast