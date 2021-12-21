News

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Returns Next February With New Announcements And More

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour is set to return in 2022. 

More specifically, it seems we’ll be getting some new looks at Dragon Ball games like Dragon: The Breakers on Februrary 18, 19, and 20 next year. The announcement tweet about this returning event promises fans a chance to “experience the latest Dragon Ball announcements together.” 

The official Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour site lists the following, although there’s no word on if this means we’ll be seeing announcements for each of these Dragon Ball-related things: 

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 trailer promises all of the zaniness you might expect out of this event based on previous showcases like this. It also seems to showcase a metaverse-like virtual setting for players to enjoy the three days of the event. Only time will tell for now. 

For more, head to the official Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 website and then read about the recent reveal of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a delightfully silly-looking asymmetrical multiplayer game. Check out Game Informer’s Dragon Ball FighterZ review after that. 

What do you hope to see during Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dragon Ball: The Breakerscover

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

cover
Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West