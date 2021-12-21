Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Returns Next February With New Announcements And More

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour is set to return in 2022.

More specifically, it seems we’ll be getting some new looks at Dragon Ball games like Dragon: The Breakers on Februrary 18, 19, and 20 next year. The announcement tweet about this returning event promises fans a chance to “experience the latest Dragon Ball announcements together.”

The official Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour site lists the following, although there’s no word on if this means we’ll be seeing announcements for each of these Dragon Ball-related things:

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 trailer promises all of the zaniness you might expect out of this event based on previous showcases like this. It also seems to showcase a metaverse-like virtual setting for players to enjoy the three days of the event. Only time will tell for now.

