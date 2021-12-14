Call Of Duty: Festive Fervor Event Brings Krampus, Elves, And Holiday-Themed Items To Vanguard And Warzone

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over-reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on “violations of the state’s civil rights and equal pay laws,” specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

If while playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’ve thought to yourself, “I wish people who didn’t play the objective would get attacked by that holiday folklore creature named Krampus,” well, the new Festive Fervor event has you covered.

As is usual with whatever the mainline Call of Duty is during a given year and Call of Duty: Warzone, a holiday-themed event is now live. Festive Fervor brings four bundles to the store, Elf Team Six, Krampus, tier skips, and event-specific challenges to the game.

Let’s talk Krampus. The terrifying anthropomorphic creature that may or may not eat children, depending on who you ask, will bring his wrath to “anyone who doesn’t play the objective in Vanguard or whoever dares to find him on Caldera.” Ominous.

A touch more joyful, if not just as mischievous, Elf Team Six, a small group of Santa Claus’ holiday helpers, will be hidden around Vanguard and Warzone Pacific locations. Finding them will net you some rewards such as Killstreaks, match score points, and more. And speaking of rewards, Vanguard owners automatically get 10 tier skips, a 10% seasonal XP boost, and more gifts starting December 16. If you don’t yet own Vanguard and want in on these gifts, you’ll need to buy it before December 31.

If you need even more holiday spirit in your loadout, there are four festive bundles in the store available for purchase: Santa’s Slay, Krampus Unleashed, Secret Santa, and Broken Resolutions.

No matter what you do during Festive Fervor, be it track down Krampus or discover all of Santa’s elves, you can complete Festive Fervor challenges that will reward up to 13 items, including a unique weapon blueprint.

Vanguard is also bringing back Drop Zone for the holiday event, although it’s now called Armaggedon Mode. At the start of a match, both teams fight to control a designated location where Care Packages with Killstreaks inside fall from the sky. This zone rotates, and, for the most part, whoever controls it, controls the match.

While playing Vanguard or Warzone Pacific matches, keep an eye out for things like gift boxes and Christmas trees, as they might drop a present or two for your team.

For a full rundown of everything to expect during the Festive Fervor event, be sure to check out the entire Call of Duty blog post. After that, check our thoughts on the latest release in the franchise in Game Informer’s Call of Duty: Vanguard review and then read about how Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling game in the U.S. last month.

Will you be jumping into the Festive Fervor event? Let us know in the comments below!