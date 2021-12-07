Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

If you took off work on December 8 to play Halo Infinite, you might want to reconsider as it’s launching a little later tomorrow than you might expect, especially if you’re not in the U.S.

Eurogamer noted the release times for Halo Infinite’s launch tomorrow, and due to the global launch nature, the latest sci-fi shooter from 343 Industries will launch early in the day in some places and much later in the day in others. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

West Coast: 10 a.m. PST

Central: Noon CT

East Coast: 1 p.m. EST

United Kingdom: 6 p.m. GMT

Europe: 7 p.m. CEST

Hong Kong: 2 a.m. HKT (December 9)

Tokyo: 3 a.m. JST (December 9)

Australia: 5 a.m. AEDT (December 9)

As you can see, Halo Infinite is not launching at the typical midnight time tonight (i.e., the moment your clocks hit midnight, the game won’t be live). While that’s the case with many titles that launch, you’ll have to wait a little longer for Halo Infinite.

We mention this because we know Halo is a series that people typically call out of work to play, hoping to get through the campaign in one sitting or at least in a marathon-like fashion. While that’s still possible if you take off work on December 8, depending on where you’re at, it might be more worth your time to take off work on December 9.

Sure, West Coasters will get almost an entire day to play Halo Infinite if they’re off work, but for someone on the East Coast, Halo Infinite launches at 1 p.m., which would be halfway through the average work shift. It might be more worth your time to work tomorrow, miss the first few hours of Halo’s launch, and play the rest of the day when work is done (and well into December 9 if you take that day off instead).

Eurogamer also notes Halo Infinite’s download size. There are two downloads: one for multiplayer (which you might already have downloaded as it’s been live for weeks) and one for the campaign. The campaign download requires 62.78 GB of space on PC so prepare appropriately – because preloading is only available on PC, it’s unclear how much space the campaign requires on Xbox consoles.

While preparing for Halo Infinite’s launch tomorrow, look for special-marked Halo Infinite Rockstar Energy drinks to stock up on unique cosmetics as well as double XP boosts, and keep an eye out for Trolli’s Sour Brite Crawlers for additional Halo Infinite content.

[Source: Eurogamer]

