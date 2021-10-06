Trolli Is Giving Away 20 Gummy Worm-Themed Xbox Series S Consoles

Everybody’s got that one snack they like to eat while gaming (unless you’re pure of heart and keep snacks away from controllers) and if Trolli’s gummi worms are your thing, you’re going to want to sit down. That’s because Trolli is giving away 20 custom gummi worm-themed Xbox Series S consoles.

Announced as part of Xbox’s ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft has teamed up with Trolli to create limited-edition gummi snack packaging and give 20 lucky winners a custom Xbox Series S.

Four Trolli snacks have received new packaging to showcase some of Xbox’s biggest games and partners: Halo Infinite on Sour Brite Crawlers, Sea of Thieves on Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Psychonauts 2 on Sour Crunch Crawlers, and Destiny 2 on Sour Gummi Creations.

Each of these packages features a code for one month of free Xbox Game Pass. If you upload your receipt to Trolli’s Xbox landing page, you’ll be entered in for a chance to win one of the 20 exclusive Xbox Series S bundles. Each of those comes with the custom Xbox Series S, a matching gummi-wormified controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Trolli Xbox Series S custom console joins a handful of other custom consoles Xbox has created as of late, such as the Halo 20th anniversary Xbox Series X, a Far Cry 6-inspired Xbox Series X, and last month’s Shang-Chi Xbox Series X. You can check out all four of those, and the new Trolli Xbox Series S, in the gallery below.



For more about Xbox’s special 20th anniversary, check out these Xbox-themed Adidas sneakers revealed earlier today.

Will you be picking up some Xbox-themed Trolli snacks? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Xbox]