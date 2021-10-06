Adidas Reveals New Xbox-Themed Sneakers In Honor Of Xbox’s 20th Anniversary

Adidas has revealed new Xbox-themed sneakers to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox, and they are, as expected, very green.

Xbox announced the news today, revealing that these sneakers will represent the first time the company has teamed up with another to create shoes inspired by a console. These shoes are inspired specifically by the special edition translucent green Xbox released for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved way back in 2001.

“The Adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history – celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming,” Xbox’s blog post reads.

You can see these snazzy Xbox Adidas sneakers above, but if they don’t fit your fancy, don’t sweat: Xbox says these shoes are just the beginning of its partnership with Adidas and that over the next few months, it’ll “continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”

Yes, you read that right – these first sneakers won’t be available for purchase. However, you can follow Xbox on Twitter to maybe win a pair. Be sure to check out the Xbox blog post about these sneakers for a very nostalgic, very early 2000s skateboarding-vibe video about the shoes and what they represent for the company.

This Adidas collaboration might be the first time Xbox has collaborated with a sneaker brand to create console-inspired shoes, but it’s not the first sneaker team-up for Xbox. Back in July, the company announced that it had teamed up with Nike to create some limited-edition Space Jam: A New Legacy shoes. Elsewhere in games, Puma announced back in August that it was releasing special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons sneakers.

[Source: Xbox]