News

Puma Announces New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shoe Line

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 26, 2021 at 04:33 PM

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a ton of merch out there for fans to enjoy. From a clothing line to makeup, there is pretty much nothing off-limits when it comes to celebrating that Nintendo island life. Now there is going to be yet another way to spend those Bells, this time with some footwear because Puma just teased a brand new Animal Crossing New Horizons shoe line. 

Puma took to Twitter to offer a simple tease, not actually revealing the shoe line itself. However, when the full reveal does happen, we'll make sure to update this article with the full images of the new kicks. For now, we have this simple teaser: 

If you want a full "lewk," ColorPop has a pretty impressive Animal Crossing New Horizons makeup line, which you can find here, that pairs nicely with Black Milk Clothing's own take on the Nintendo simulator. Or, you can enjoy the various other pieces of merch that pay homage to Animal Crossing because you can literally find something to do with this game almost anywhere. 

[UPDATE: 8/26/21 at 4:31 p.m. CT - The shoes are now live and available right here! You can see the first image available below]

Though the updates have slowed exponentially this year, Nintendo has done a solid job ensuring that Animal Crossing New Horizons feels fresh with game updates and special events. When perfecting that island life, from holiday festivities to fun little crossovers, there is always something to do. To learn more about the latest adventure in the Animal Crossing universe, be sure to check out our dedicated game hub right here

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Animal Crossing: New Horizonscover

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Arby&#039;s Now Sells Official Dungeons &amp; Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Arby's Now Sells Official Dungeons & Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

News
Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

gamescom 2021
Marvel&#039;s Midnight Suns Is A Superpowered Tactics RPG By Firaxis

Marvel's Midnight Suns Is A Superpowered Tactics RPG By Firaxis

gamescom 2021
Halo 20th Anniversary Xbox Series X Console Announced

Halo 20th Anniversary Xbox Series X Console Announced