PSA

Microsoft Is Giving Away A Custom Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 02, 2021 at 07:02 PM

Do you sit within the ven diagram of Xbox fans who love Far Cry, are excited for Far Cry 6, and have yet to purchase a Series X? Or maybe you already have a console and just want a decorative version to put on a shelf. Whatever your reason, Microsoft is giving away a custom box themed after Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world epic.

The coolest thing about the console is that it doesn’t even look like an Xbox. Modeled after an electrical box outfitted with a gas canister to form what appears to be a makeshift jetpack or bomb, the only elements that gives away its true form are the glowing power button and matching themed controller. Of course, the console comes with a digital copy of the game as well as some unspecified Far Cry 6 swag. If all of that sounds up your alley but you’re thinking “Too bad I don’t own a television to enjoy it all” Microsoft is tossing in a Samsung NEO OLED TV into the mix. The only thing missing is charmingly menacing (or menacingly charming?) Giancarlo Esposito hand-delivering the entire package. 

To enter the sweepstakes, you’ll have to be a registered Microsoft Rewards member residing in the U.S. Canada, UK, France, or Germany. You can find the entry by opening the reward app on the Xbox dashboard. You can also just visit this link. The contest wraps up on September 30. May the odds be ever in your favor. 

Far Cry 6 launches October 7 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. Check out our latest hands-on preview to read our gameplay impressions.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Far Cry 6cover

Far Cry 6

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22: Updated With New MyTeam Details

News
343 Industries Explains Why It Hasn&#039;t Shared Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Footage Yet

343 Industries Explains Why It Hasn't Shared Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Footage Yet

News
First Official Resident Evil Movie Reboot Photos Of &#039;Welcome To Raccoon City&#039; And New Details Revealed

First Official Resident Evil Movie Reboot Photos Of 'Welcome To Raccoon City' And New Details Revealed

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
PS Plus Free Games For September 2021

PS Plus Free Games For September 2021

News
First Look At Dead Space Remake With Special Livestream Tomorrow

First Look At Dead Space Remake With Special Livestream Tomorrow

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 8 New Games, Here&#039;s What&#039;s Arriving And Leaving

Xbox Game Pass Adds 8 New Games, Here's What's Arriving And Leaving

News
Dead Space Early Build Shows Better Lighting, VFX, And Alien Dismemberment

Dead Space Early Build Shows Better Lighting, VFX, And Alien Dismemberment

News
Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Movie Director On Casting Decisions

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Movie Director On Casting Decisions

Preview
Far Cry 6 Preview – Stoking The Flames

Far Cry 6 Preview – Stoking The Flames