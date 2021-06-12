E3 2021

New Far Cry 6 Trailer Shows How Ruthless Antagonist Antón Castillo Is

by Jason Guisao on Jun 12, 2021 at 03:40 PM

A new Far Cry 6 story-based trailer was showcased during the Ubisoft Forward conference today. We already know about the “Amigos For Hire” mechanics as well as how players can craft wacky gear and weapons to transform into one-person-armies. What we don’t have a lot of insight into is protagonist Dani Rojas and the menacing dictator that rules over the island of Yara with a cruel fist, Antón Castillo, who is played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul)

We join Dani as they board an inconspicuous fishing boat in an attempt to flee Yara alongside a close friend and a bevy of other Cuban citizens. They seem afraid and desperate to liberate themselves from Castillo’s regime. Dani’s friend, Lida, however, advocates for revolt, but Dani is more inclined to get away and survive. When the boat is forced to stop and Castillo himself enters the lower deck with a squad of his soldiers, the situation deteriorates very quickly. It just so happens that Castillo’s son, Diego, is also on the boat and is trying to escape the pressures (and, likely, abuse) that his father has subjected him to. You can watch the full trailer above. 

Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, and Mac. You can also check out what Ubisoft has planned for post-launch content – making past villains of the franchise playable for the first time – here.

Do you think Castillo has what it takes to be a memorable Far Cry 6 villain, joining the likes of recognizable faces like Vaas and Pagan Min? Are you as obsessed with Giancarlo Esposito’s involvement and performance as we are? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

