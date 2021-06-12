Far Cry 6 Season Pass Brings Back Vaas, Pagan Min, And More

Far Cry 6 has several different options for players to choose from, including a pretty sweet collector's edition, but what about digital bonuses for those looking for something a little extra? During E3 2021's Ubisoft forward showcase, we got our first look what the Far Cry 6 Season Pass will have to offer.

The trailer for the Far Cry 6 Season Pass includes how Ubisoft is bringing back familiar baddies from games' past, including Joseph from Far Cry 5, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Vaas "the definition on insanity" from Far Cry 3. The kicker? You won't be fighting these foes again, you'll be playing as them.

"The mind is dangerous," reads the above trailer, showing off an incredibly dark sequence of events when we become those we hate, the ones we've killed in the past. It's pretty wild, and honestly? Maybe I'm alone, but it gave me chills seeing Joseph and Vaas again. Take a look at the trailer below and see for yourself:

With no Arcade Mode or Map Editor this time around, the creative team had more time to focus on narrative details, including DLC. As is the case with any Season Pass, Far Cry 6's take will include upcoming DLC that will act as additional stories in an anthology-like fashion to pair with the main game's storyline.

Regarding the game itself, Far Cry 6 arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Luna, and Stadia.

