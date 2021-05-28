Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live
We've got adorable puppy dogs, enhanced weapon crafting, a power-crazed dictator on the cusp of losing his power; Far Cry 6 has it all. For those that are excited about the next Ubisoft adventure, the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. Not big into collectibles? There are other versions, as well. Here's what you need to know.
For those that pre-order Far Cry 6, you get a special skin for the adorable Chorizo wiener dog that stole the show. You can also get the Discos Locos deadly disc launcher, as well. The pre-order bonus for the game is called the Libertad Pack.
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition - $60
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $100 - $110
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses
- Season Pass
- 3 DLCs
- Beware the Dictator
- The Jewel of the Carribean
- A Nation Stranded in the Past
- 3 DLCs
- For $110, you can get a steelbook
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition - $120
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses
- Season Pass
- Three skins
- Croc Hunter
- Vice
- Jungle Expedition
Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition - $200
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses
- Season Pass
- The skins mentioned above
- Tostador 72cm flamethrower replica
- Far Cry 6 64-page art book
- "How to assemble" print
- Steelbook
- 10 stickers
- Soundtrack
- Chorizo keychain
- World map
We learned a lot today about Far Cry 6 with stunning new gameplay, including how youc an choose from a puppers or vicious crocodile as a partner in crime and how you can craft weapons to your heart's content. The adventure kicks off on October 7, will you be taking part?