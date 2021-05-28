Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

We've got adorable puppy dogs, enhanced weapon crafting, a power-crazed dictator on the cusp of losing his power; Far Cry 6 has it all. For those that are excited about the next Ubisoft adventure, the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. Not big into collectibles? There are other versions, as well. Here's what you need to know.

For those that pre-order Far Cry 6, you get a special skin for the adorable Chorizo wiener dog that stole the show. You can also get the Discos Locos deadly disc launcher, as well. The pre-order bonus for the game is called the Libertad Pack.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition - $60

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $100 - $110

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass 3 DLCs Beware the Dictator The Jewel of the Carribean A Nation Stranded in the Past

For $110, you can get a steelbook

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition - $120

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

Three skins Croc Hunter Vice Jungle Expedition



Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition - $200

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

The skins mentioned above

Tostador 72cm flamethrower replica

Far Cry 6 64-page art book

"How to assemble" print

Steelbook

10 stickers

Soundtrack

Chorizo keychain

World map

We learned a lot today about Far Cry 6 with stunning new gameplay, including how youc an choose from a puppers or vicious crocodile as a partner in crime and how you can craft weapons to your heart's content. The adventure kicks off on October 7, will you be taking part?