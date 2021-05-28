News

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

May 28, 2021

We've got adorable puppy dogs, enhanced weapon crafting, a power-crazed dictator on the cusp of losing his power; Far Cry 6 has it all. For those that are excited about the next Ubisoft adventure, the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. Not big into collectibles? There are other versions, as well. Here's what you need to know. 

For those that pre-order Far Cry 6, you get a special skin for the adorable Chorizo wiener dog that stole the show. You can also get the Discos Locos deadly disc launcher, as well. The pre-order bonus for the game is called the Libertad Pack. 

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition - $60

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses 

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $100 - $110

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Season Pass
    • 3 DLCs
      • Beware the Dictator 
      • The Jewel of the Carribean
      • A Nation Stranded in the Past
  • For $110, you can get a steelbook

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition - $120

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Season Pass
  • Three skins
    • Croc Hunter
    • Vice
    • Jungle Expedition

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition - $200

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Season Pass
  • The skins mentioned above
  • Tostador 72cm flamethrower replica
  • Far Cry 6 64-page art book
  • "How to assemble" print
  • Steelbook
  • 10 stickers
  • Soundtrack
  • Chorizo keychain
  • World map

We learned a lot today about Far Cry 6 with stunning new gameplay, including how youc an choose from a puppers or vicious crocodile as a partner in crime and how you can craft weapons to your heart's content. The adventure kicks off on October 7, will you be taking part? 

