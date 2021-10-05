Halo Infinite Rockstar Energy Drinks Unlock Cosmetics and Double XP, Now Available for Purchase

Microsoft announced yesterday that Xbox and Rockstar Energy Drink have teamed up to create some limited-edition Halo Infinite cans, and each comes with a code that unlocks in-game rewards.

Each can features custom art created by five artists handpicked by Xbox and Rockstar, and they’re available for purchase now. You can visit the official Rockstar website to track down some of these Halo Infinite drinks near you, or you can purchase them in bulk on Amazon.

The five flavors getting the Halo Infinite treatment are Original, Sugar-Free, Fruit Punch, Silver Ice, and Blackberry Goji, although that last one is only available in the U.S. This promotion will run until December 8 when Halo Infinite launches on Xbox consoles and PC, so there’s plenty of time to track some down and find some codes.

In terms of what you get with these codes, every single code entered earns you Double XP for a limited time. Each code stacks to get you things like Challenge Swaps and cosmetics, too.

For example, the first code you enter will get you a Double XP bonus and two Challenge Swaps, which can be used to swap out daily or weekly challenges in-game with new ones. The second code you enter will get you a special Rockstar-inspired MA40 Assault Rifle coating, which is a flashy black and gold skin, and a Double XP bonus. The codes continue to stack, and eventually, with enough codes, you can earn a Rockstar-inspired Warthog coating, a Gravity Hammer emblem, and more.

Rockstar drinks purchased at Circle K gas stations feature their own codes that unlock additional XP bonuses, Challenge Swaps, and the Rockstar-inspired Razorback coating.

On top of all this, Microsoft says “fans will earn entries for the opportunity to snag copies of Halo Infinite and an Xbox Series X prize bundle” that features an Xbox Series X console, a digital copy of Halo Infinite, a Razer Raptor monitor, and a special Halo Infinite headset. One person will win the grand prize of a Jeep Gladiator.

More details about this promotion can be found in Microsoft’s blog post about the collaboration and on Rockstar’s site.

[Source: Microsoft, Rockstar Energy Drink]