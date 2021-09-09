News

343 Makes Halo Infinite Gameplay Change To Radar Following Criticism

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 09, 2021 at 10:44 AM

The Threat Detector in Halo 5 wasn't the most popular, so when players noted that the Combat Sensor in Halo Infinite operated similarly, fans offered their feedback to 343 Industries following the first beta test. Now the studio is offering up an update on how they have implemented said feedback and making a change that will hopefully be for the better. 

Halo Infinite offers a variety of changes to weapons, vehicles, and the in-game radar. A lot of that change has been widely seen as a positive, but many players just weren't feeling the way the radar tracked enemies in the surrounding player only if they behaved in a certain way, like in active combat. Because of that and the overwhelming request for a more classic Halo radar inclusion, the studio has outlined changes it is making based on player feedback, which is exactly the purpose of these early access periods. 

"The Combat Sensor, or radar, that sits in the bottom left of your HUD followed a different set of rules than previous Halo titles," said the studio in its latest Halo Waypoint blog post. "It only displayed enemies when they were sprinting or shooting, which was more in line with Halo 5's 'Threat Tracker.' We knew that this implementation was going to feel different, maybe even a little contentious, and that's why we wanted to get feedback on it as soon as possible in the Tech Preview. While some appreciated the new approach, we found that most players missed the old properties in these social matches. We've updated the Combat Sensor to feel more like the 'Motion Tracker' of old, which shows all movement besides crouch-walking."

With a new Halo Infinite playtest on the horizon, 343 has confirmed that these radar changes will be available in time for the next early play period. For those interested in learning more about that, including what's new, check out our previous coverage here. 

Are you excited about seeing what Halo Infinite will have to offer when it drops later this year? Shout out those thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite

Review
Life Is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents

Life is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents