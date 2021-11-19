News

Halo Infinite Has Gone Gold

by John Carson on Nov 19, 2021 at 03:30 PM

Having released half of the game earlier this week (albeit in beta), 343 Industries has announced Halo Infinite is ready to make preparations for release in a few weeks.

In a tweet this afternoon on the Halo account, the message sent was very clear, saying, "#HaloInfinite has officially gone gold! We'll see you on December 8, Spartans." The tweet was followed by a map of release times for regions across the world. Well, specifically when the campaign releases.

Forgoing the typical midnight release, Halo Infinite's single-player campaign will see the light of day (literally), landing at 10 a.m. Pacific on December 8. Other release times for various time zones can be seen below, although note that New York should say EST and has not moved into the Central time zone.

Of course, if you want to play Halo Infinite right now, you can! The multiplayer section of the game is available right now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and is free to play. After a somewhat surprise launch on Monday as part of Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, 343 Industries unleashed an open beta of Halo Infinite on the gaming public.

We discuss our time with the multiplayer beta on this week's Game Informer Show, but that's not all! Halo Infinite is gracing the current cover of Game Informer, where we have pages upon pages of information about the game. It's technically also the first place Halo Infinite went gold. Game Informer Gold, that is. Check out that incredible ultra-rare print variant here. Also, check out the trifecta of New Gameplay Today videos released today, showing off that now-golden campaign.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

News
Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

Review
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

News
Activision Blizzard Shareholders Call On Bobby Kotick, Board Members To Resign [UPDATE]

Activision Blizzard Shareholders Call On Bobby Kotick, Board Members To Resign [UPDATE]

News
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

News
Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

News
MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

News
Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

News
Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

News
Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive