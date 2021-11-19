Halo Infinite Has Gone Gold

Having released half of the game earlier this week (albeit in beta), 343 Industries has announced Halo Infinite is ready to make preparations for release in a few weeks.

In a tweet this afternoon on the Halo account, the message sent was very clear, saying, "#HaloInfinite has officially gone gold! We'll see you on December 8, Spartans." The tweet was followed by a map of release times for regions across the world. Well, specifically when the campaign releases.

Forgoing the typical midnight release, Halo Infinite's single-player campaign will see the light of day (literally), landing at 10 a.m. Pacific on December 8. Other release times for various time zones can be seen below, although note that New York should say EST and has not moved into the Central time zone.

Of course, if you want to play Halo Infinite right now, you can! The multiplayer section of the game is available right now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and is free to play. After a somewhat surprise launch on Monday as part of Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, 343 Industries unleashed an open beta of Halo Infinite on the gaming public.

We discuss our time with the multiplayer beta on this week's Game Informer Show, but that's not all! Halo Infinite is gracing the current cover of Game Informer, where we have pages upon pages of information about the game. It's technically also the first place Halo Infinite went gold. Game Informer Gold, that is. Check out that incredible ultra-rare print variant here. Also, check out the trifecta of New Gameplay Today videos released today, showing off that now-golden campaign.