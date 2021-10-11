SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

Microsoft has been dropping custom Xbox Series X consoles left and right lately. Video games, superhero movies, and even snack foods have all been plastered on the tough-to-find console, though the latest collaboration falls more into the game category. Mostly.

To celebrate last week’s launch of the Super Smash Bros.-like fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Microsoft has created not one but two custom Nick-themed Series X’s. The first is the too-perfect-for-words SpongeBob Squarepants console with a matching controller. Even if SpongeBob wasn’t one of the most universally known characters in the game, he’d be a shoo-in for this treatment because he’s square which, in addition to being the shape of evil, is what the Series X resembles. Check him out below.

For those looking to game on something with a more radical 'tude, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graces the second box, with head turtle Leonardo front and center. Hopefully, you don’t prefer any of his brothers because it’s Team Blue all around here (though you can spot the full gang in the artwork on the sides). The box features an assortment of decals that screams both ninja and turtle, such as a yin-yang logo, a slice of pizza, and a clever “no Foot” sign. As in the Foot Clan. They’re the bad guys, see. Haven’t you watched TMNT before?

Of course, like the other custom Series Xs, you can’t buy these consoles; they can only be won. To have a chance of snagging one of these nostalgic beauties, you'll have to follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet this message to enter for a chance to win. The contest begins, wait for it, right now! It wraps up on October 24 at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available now on PlayStation/Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC. We’re still in the process of reviewing the game but you can read our early impressions here. Meanwhile, you can gawk at the special Xbox’s you probably can’t own by checking out our previous stories on the following themed Xbox consoles:

So let's have it: do you want the SpongeBob box more or the TMNT one? Vote for the best down in the comments!