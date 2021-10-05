Kingdom Hearts 3, HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, And HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Announced For Switch, Will Be Cloud Only

Nintendo has revealed that all of the Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Switch, but they’ll only be available as cloud versions.

All three titles – Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 – will hit the Switch at a later unannounced date. With all three titles, players will be able to experience the entire Kingdom Hearts saga.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix features Kingdom Hearts 1, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, and Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep as playable games. It also features HD remastered cinematics from Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue features a remastered version of Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance, Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, and the Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover cinematics. Kingdom Hearts 3 is just Kingdom Hearts 3 in its entirety, excluding the Re Mind DLC released in 2020.

The release date for these cloud-based games will be revealed at a later date, according to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai. He announced this alongside news that Sora would be the final fighter joining the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

These three Kingdom Hearts titles join the Switch’s small roster of other cloud-based games such as Control, The Forgotten City, and soon-to-be A Plague Tale: Innocence and Dying Light 2. While waiting for these titles to hit the Switch, check out Game Informer’s review of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

[Source: Nintendo]