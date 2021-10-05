Sora from Kingdom Hearts Is the Final Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Joining the Roster

Nintendo has revealed that Sora is the final fighter joining the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This news was announced today as part of the final Sakurai Presents and the reveal came as a major surprise, but not because fans didn’t want Sora. In fact, Smash. Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora has been the most requested fighter to date.

When Nintendo sent out the Super Smash Bros. fan roster request survey back in the 3DS and Wii U Smash days, Sora was the fighter fans wanted to be added to the game most. It took six years, but the day is finally here: Sora is now a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

He’ll be available for purchase on October 18, the same day the game’s three new Mii Fighter costumes will be available. Like previously-released fighters, Sora can be purchased individually for $5.99 or as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99.

In terms of what to expect, Sora’s default skin is his Kingdom Hearts 1 design, but don’t fret – there are skins for many of the other games and forms of Sora throughout the franchise. More specifically, fans can choose between Sora’s Kingdom Hearts 1 default design, his Kingdom Hearts 2 default form, Sora’s Kingdom Hearts 2 Valor and Wisdom Forms, the default Kingdom Hearts 3 design, the Kingdom Hearts 3 Ultimate Form, and Sora’s Timeless River design from the world of the same name in Kingdom Hearts 2.

In terms of how Sora plays, if you’re familiar with the Kingdom Hearts franchise, you’ve already got a good idea of what to expect. Much like in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora will fight primarily with his Keyblade, although magic moves such as Thundaga and Firaga can be used as well.

Sora can even heal himself with Curaga, too, and fans of the series will recognize his Sonic Blade move in-game that can be used as a horizontal attack or a way to recover. He can use an Aerial Sweep move to recover upwards as well. Check out the full Sakurai Presents for more information about Sora’s playstyle.

Sakurai also revealed the new Kingdom Hearts stage joining the game and it is Hollow Bastion, the home of Maleficent, who is a central protagonist throughout the series. The stage also transforms into the Dive To The Heart form, which is reminiscent of the dark and brooding stained glass stages seen throughout the Kingdom Hearts franchise (think: the opening play area of Kingdom Hearts 1).

Purchasing Sora includes nine Kingdom Hearts track as well: Night of Fate, Destiny’s Force, Shrouding Dark Cloud, Hand in Hand, Blast Away! - Gummi Ship II, Hollow Bastion, Scherzo Di Notte, Fragments of Sorrow, and Destati. Players with save data from the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will unlock the special Swing Version of Dearly Beloved from that as well, bringing the total tracks up to 10.

For more about Kingdom Hearts, check out our thoughts on the latest mainline entry in Game Informer's Kingdom Hearts 3 review and then read out thoughts on the latest game in the series in Game Informer's Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory review.

[Source: Nintendo]