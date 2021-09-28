News

Here's A Poffin-Flavored Look At Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive in November, and if you haven’t decided whether or not to revisit this remade adventure through the Sinnoh region, a new gameplay trailer makes another case for your Poké-dollars. 

The trailer shows off the Pokétch, an all-purpose app device that, among other things, can find hidden items and summon wild Pokémon to use hidden moves, such as Cut, to ease exploration. Want to show off your roster of monsters? Amity Square serves as a fun space that lets players stroll with up to six eligible Pokémon, where you can take photos and videos with them. Love to cook? Whip up some Poffins for your Pokémon to raise attributes (such as cuteness) to make them more attractive for Super Contest Shows. You can also cook Poffins in Amity Square instead of only in the Poffin House like in the original games.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch November 19 for Switch. You can read a previous deep dive to learn more information about what’s new here. You can also snag a special themed Switch Lite on the same day. 

Don't forget that these remakes aren't the only Pokémon games on the horizon. A new trailer for next year's Pokémon Legends: Arceus dropped today as well, showing off a new Scyther evolution among other features. Check that out here

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamondcover

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Pokémon Shining Pearlcover

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

impressions
Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

News
Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination&#039;s Movie, Full Cast Revealed

Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination's Movie, Full Cast Revealed

News
Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep