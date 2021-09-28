Here's A Poffin-Flavored Look At Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive in November, and if you haven’t decided whether or not to revisit this remade adventure through the Sinnoh region, a new gameplay trailer makes another case for your Poké-dollars.

The trailer shows off the Pokétch, an all-purpose app device that, among other things, can find hidden items and summon wild Pokémon to use hidden moves, such as Cut, to ease exploration. Want to show off your roster of monsters? Amity Square serves as a fun space that lets players stroll with up to six eligible Pokémon, where you can take photos and videos with them. Love to cook? Whip up some Poffins for your Pokémon to raise attributes (such as cuteness) to make them more attractive for Super Contest Shows. You can also cook Poffins in Amity Square instead of only in the Poffin House like in the original games.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch November 19 for Switch. You can read a previous deep dive to learn more information about what’s new here. You can also snag a special themed Switch Lite on the same day.

Don't forget that these remakes aren't the only Pokémon games on the horizon. A new trailer for next year's Pokémon Legends: Arceus dropped today as well, showing off a new Scyther evolution among other features. Check that out here.