Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Trailer Shows Off New Gameplay Features

Today’s Pokémon Presents presentation put a big spotlight on Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the enhanced remakes of the fourth generation games coming to Switch. Whether you’re exploring the Sinnoh region for the first time or you know it like the back of your hand, a bevy of new features aims to make the adventure deeper than ever.

The Grand Underground is a unique area chock full of special activities. You can dig up fossils and create secret bases that you can decorate by placing various Pokémon statues. There are also Pokémon hideaways, new areas that feature Pokémon roaming freely, and the monsters you encounter change depending on which statues you place in your underground HQ. Some Pokémon can only be found in the hideaway, meaning you’ll want to visit it frequently if you plan on completing your Pokedex.

Capsule decoration allows you to place stickers on Pokéballs, adding a special effect when Pokémon are summoned, such as confetti. You can also change up your character’s appearance by donning fashionable outfits.

Want to see your Pokémon bust a groove? Super Contest Shows are rhythm mini-games where Pokémon must dance to the beat for a live audience. Finally, the Union Room is where you’ll head to battle and trade with other players in online multiplayer.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch November 19 for Switch. There’s also a Dialga and Palkia-themed Switch Lite launching on November 5.

If you missed today's presentation, be sure to also check out the new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

