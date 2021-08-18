News

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Will Offer Character Customization

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 18, 2021 at 08:53 AM

The August 2021 Pokémon Presents showcase offered up trainers a new look at what Legends Arceus will have to offer, including a revamped combat system and some new forms! What was also revealed is the confirmation about a highly requested feature for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, as well. That's right; both Pokémon remakes will have character customization. 

While fans were excited about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when they were first announced, the community immediately asked about what sort of options we would have for our trainers. Our latest look at the upcoming games confirms that we will be able to play around with how our characters look, allowing fans to easily see themselves in the world of pocket monsters. 

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring trainers back to Sinnoh, where they will meet up with Professor Rowan to battle it out against Team Galactic. Explore the Grand Underground with its return while also participating in Super Contests while bumping elbows with fellow trainers in the Union Room. All while looking super spiffy, of course. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below: 

The upcoming remakes aim to find the balance between staying faithful to the original adventures we loved while also bringing in new elements to enjoy. With updated visuals and changes seen in the basic movement within the game, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are shaping up to be a phenomenal reason to cave into that nostalgia. 

The remake goodness begins when both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on November 19, 2021. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Legends Arceuscover

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

gamer culture
Batman &#039;89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn&#039;t Think I Needed, But Now Love

Batman '89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn't Think I Needed, But Now Love

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Review
Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

opinion
It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"

Feature
Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress