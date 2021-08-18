Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Will Offer Character Customization

The August 2021 Pokémon Presents showcase offered up trainers a new look at what Legends Arceus will have to offer, including a revamped combat system and some new forms! What was also revealed is the confirmation about a highly requested feature for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, as well. That's right; both Pokémon remakes will have character customization.

While fans were excited about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when they were first announced, the community immediately asked about what sort of options we would have for our trainers. Our latest look at the upcoming games confirms that we will be able to play around with how our characters look, allowing fans to easily see themselves in the world of pocket monsters.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring trainers back to Sinnoh, where they will meet up with Professor Rowan to battle it out against Team Galactic. Explore the Grand Underground with its return while also participating in Super Contests while bumping elbows with fellow trainers in the Union Room. All while looking super spiffy, of course. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below:

The upcoming remakes aim to find the balance between staying faithful to the original adventures we loved while also bringing in new elements to enjoy. With updated visuals and changes seen in the basic movement within the game, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are shaping up to be a phenomenal reason to cave into that nostalgia.

The remake goodness begins when both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on November 19, 2021.

