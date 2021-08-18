New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Nintendo Switch Lite Console Revealed

During today’s Pokémon Presents showcase, we got a deep dive into the new and revamped features coming to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, including character customization and Pokémon hideaways. But that’s not all that long-time Diamond, and Pearl fans should be excited for. The chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, also announced and revealed the Dialga and Palkia Editions of the Switch Lite.

Embellished with artwork of the two legendary Pokémon, the special Switch Lite is reminiscent of the Nintendo DS Lite Onyx Dialga and Palkia Editions released in 2006. The Switch Lite copies release on Friday, November 5, just a couple of weeks before the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games launch worldwide. Now, you can travel the lava-infested canyons, sandy seaports, and teeming grasslands of Sinnoh in style. You can get a better idea of what the console will look like in the photo below.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl games launched in the West in 2007. While a few new updates are bound to make the fourth-generation games feel more contemporary, that classic Pokémon feel will still be on display. John Carson put it best:

“Visually, both games are getting a graphical facelift. Walking around the routes and towns in Sinnoh isn’t going to look like Pokémon Sword and Shield, instead of sticking with the top-down camera that Diamond and Pearl were presented in. Originally, these games were build using 2D sprites and had environments using some 3D assets. In the remakes, however, ILCA opted to keep a similar art style of the classic games and translated everything to polygonal models. Characters in the field are small and have a chibi look, but when in battle, trainers and Pokémon are full-sized, detailed models complete with contemporary attack animations.”

With Pokémon Legends Arceus slated for an early 2022 release, pocket monster fans have a lot to look forward to. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available for Switch on November 19.

