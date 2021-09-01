News

The Injustice Animated Film Launches On October 19

by Andrew Reiner on Sep 01, 2021 at 02:03 PM

What would happen if Superman turned evil? This is the frightening scenario that Injustice explores. We first played through this dark story in NetherRealm's fighting game series and then read an expanded version of it in DC's limited comic book run. On October 19, you'll be able to watch heroes try to stop the Kryptonian god through the release of the Injustice animated film on UHD, Blu-ray, and through various digital streaming portals.

A few days prior to release, DC is debuting footage at this year's DC FanDome livestream event, which will also give us deeper looks at the forthcoming Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League games – both are just as dark in tone as Injustice.

This animated film is directed by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) with a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush). The story unfolds through a vast cast of characters, many of which may not see another day.

Here's who is in the film:

  • Superman
  • Batman
  • Wonder Woman
  • Cyborg
  • Joker
  • Jonathan Kent
  • Catwoman
  • Green Arrow
  • Victor Zsasz
  • Mr. Terrific
  • Killer Croc
  • Harley Quinn
  • Plastic Man
  • Lois Lane
  • Rama Kushna
  • Ra's al Ghul
  • Nightwing
  • Aquaman
  • Mirror Master
  • Flash
  • Shazam
  • Damian Wayne
  • Jimmy Olsen
  • Green Lantern
  • Captain Atom

Warner Bros. Animation has turned many of DC Comics' beloved stories into movies, and it's great to see Injustice getting the respect it deserves. This studio is also making new animated films based on Mortal Kombat. The latest MK film, Battle of the Realms, launched yesterday.

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

