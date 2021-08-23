New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

On August 24, Bungie will be revealing more about what Destiny 2 players can expect from Season of the Lost leading into the upcoming Witch Queen expansion. The studio shared a brief teaser video that showed off a readied Savathun in all of her hive god glory ahead of the live stream event. With Season of the Splicer teasing her invasion into the City, Season of the Lost will take that revelation and run deep into the Darkness with it.

Last week, Bungie confirmed that Mara Sov, the Awoken queen and sister to Uldren Sov, who is now The Crow, would be making a return. We confirmed that Sov was still alive with Petra Venj using the Oracle Engine, and now it looks like we may be helping her purge the Dreaming City of its curse. Only one more day left to find out!

Here is what we know so far: The Witch Queen expansion will center around, you guessed it, Savathun following Season of the Splicer and Chosen, where her influence could be heard through her song. Splicer also saw the revelation that Savathun has been inhabiting someone notable in the City. If you've been following my coverage, you know that I'm more than convinced that someone is Osiris. Given his odd behavior in Splicer's epilogue, I am more than confident wearing this tinfoil hat as we go into the full reveal set for August 24.

The showcase will be going down on August 24 at 9 a.m. Pacific. We'll be doing a live watchalong with our community here at Game Informer on our official Twitch channel, so come hang out with me and scream into the Void as we see if I was right all along or if I'll need to hang my head in shame.

