News

Genshin Impact’s Next Big Inazuma Update Arrives September 1

by Daniel Tack on Aug 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM

Are you ready to explore even more of Inazuma? The lush purple horizons, cherry blossoms, and electrical energy are about to get even wilder. Free-to-play Genshin Impact gets the next major update soon on September 1, which is adding a ton of content to the most recent area to come to the game. Yep, there are new playable characters coming, and everyone is going to be trying to add Raiden Shogun to their ranks. I hope you’ve been stockpiling those primogems away. 

New bosses? New minigames? Sure, they’re all coming too! While the majority of the new activities in 2.1 take place in Inazuma, players can head back to Liyue to participate in less stressful endeavors. Cooking, treasure hunting, and that kind of revelry are going on in Liyue while the action is happening in Inazuma.  There’s a lot going on in this content patch, check out a trailer below for a taste.

For PlayStation players that reach adventure rank 20 or above, they can add Aloy to their ranks. Yes, the character from Horizon Zero Dawn. She’s in Genshin Impact now! What a collaboration, hunh? Not on PlayStation? That’s okay, you can get Aloy when 2.2 hits, but for now she’s basically an early access option for PlayStation players.

Perhaps the most interesting addition for those that want to really chill inside Teyvat is fishing. That’s right, you can catch all kinds of fish in 2.1 and even bring them back to your player housing and set them up in a Pool of Sapphire Grace for viewing and meditation. There may even be super rare fish (and something bigger!) out there to discover for those that take the route to become expert anglers. Would someone really just stop everything and focus on upgrading their fishing skills to catch.

Are you enjoying Genshin Impact? Is Aloy going to bring you into the game or back? How about fishing? Let us know in the comments, when they are available again!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Genshin Impactcover

Genshin Impact

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
September 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android), 
April 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

News
Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

Review
Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

News
A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

News
Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22&#039;s Cover Star

Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22's Cover Star

impressions
The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Is A Must-Play For Fans

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Is A Must-Play For Fans