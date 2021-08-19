News
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/vi-bdUd9J3E

Quake Remaster Is Available Now With Bonus New Expansion

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 19, 2021 at 02:42 PM

QuakeCon 2021 is officially a go, and the annual festivities kicked off today with the return of the original Quake experience, only now it's even better. Shortly after Quake Remastered leaked on the Microsoft and Nintendo storefronts, Bethesda confirmed that the enhanced version of the game is not only on the way — it's already here! 

So what is the new enhanced Quake experience, and where is it available? The enhanced version of Quake is available starting today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S (through backwards compatibility), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For those playing on a PS5 or Series X, expect a 4K experience at 120 FPS "available soon" as a free upgrade. The update is completely free to upgrade to the remastered version for those who own the game on Steam. 

As a whole, the new and improved Quake aims to remain authentic to the original version, just with updates across the board regarding audio and visuals. With resolutions up to 4K and widescreen support, the enhanced models, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field changes, and the original soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails' frontman Trent Reznor all compiles to be an epic adventure. 

Have friends running the game on different platforms? No worries. Bethesda also confirmed that players could take to the 4-player online experience together no matter what, thanks to crossplay, or they can simply utilize local split-screen. Crossplay applies to all platforms, allowing players to enjoy either dedicated server support or peer-to-peer for custom matches

But wait, there's more. Quake also comes with the original expansion packs in addition to MachineGames' Dimension of the Past DLC and a brand new experience called Dimension of the Machine. To learn more, check out the full reveal right here! You can also check out the full QuakeCon schedule here to learn what other panels and reveals are on the way. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Quake (2021)cover

Quake (2021)

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

News
Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Review
Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"

News
A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

Feature
Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 New Games, Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 New Games, Starting Today