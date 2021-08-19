Quake Remaster Is Available Now With Bonus New Expansion

QuakeCon 2021 is officially a go, and the annual festivities kicked off today with the return of the original Quake experience, only now it's even better. Shortly after Quake Remastered leaked on the Microsoft and Nintendo storefronts, Bethesda confirmed that the enhanced version of the game is not only on the way — it's already here!

So what is the new enhanced Quake experience, and where is it available? The enhanced version of Quake is available starting today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S (through backwards compatibility), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For those playing on a PS5 or Series X, expect a 4K experience at 120 FPS "available soon" as a free upgrade. The update is completely free to upgrade to the remastered version for those who own the game on Steam.

As a whole, the new and improved Quake aims to remain authentic to the original version, just with updates across the board regarding audio and visuals. With resolutions up to 4K and widescreen support, the enhanced models, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field changes, and the original soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails' frontman Trent Reznor all compiles to be an epic adventure.

Have friends running the game on different platforms? No worries. Bethesda also confirmed that players could take to the 4-player online experience together no matter what, thanks to crossplay, or they can simply utilize local split-screen. Crossplay applies to all platforms, allowing players to enjoy either dedicated server support or peer-to-peer for custom matches.

But wait, there's more. Quake also comes with the original expansion packs in addition to MachineGames' Dimension of the Past DLC and a brand new experience called Dimension of the Machine. To learn more, check out the full reveal right here! You can also check out the full QuakeCon schedule here to learn what other panels and reveals are on the way.

