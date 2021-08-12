Full QuakeCon 2021 Event Schedule Revealed, A Digital Event All Can Attend

As a result of COVID-19, QuakeCon 2021 will be another all-digital event this year, and we've got the full schedule to see what's in store for the road ahead. While we do miss in-person events, the good news is that the live-streamed event is purely focused on the digital space, which means no one has to miss out on certain aspects of what QuakeCon has to offer. That includes the puppies. Yes, we said puppies.

QuakeCon will kick off at 2 p.m. Eastern on August 19 and following the Welcome Message opening stream, there will be a plethora of "fan-focused" panels for Bethesda and id fans to enjoy. We'll learn more about what is in store for the future while also reflecting back on some iconic game anniversaries. This is Todd Howard's moment to shine and talk about Skyrim some more, and honestly? We love to see it.

For those interested, here is what the full schedule looks like for next week's festivities:

QuakeCon 2021 Schedule

Thursday, Aug 19

Welcome to QuakeCon 2021 with Pete Hines & Erin Losi: 2 p.m. ET

Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and Machine Games: 2:05 p.m. ET – Kevin Cloud and Marty Stratton from id Software and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames discuss the impact and legacy of the original Quake on its 25th anniversary.

Deep Dive into Deathloop with Arkane Lyon: 2:30 p.m. ET – Arkane Lyon gets fans … looped in … on the details of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive Deathloop, including a special discussion about multiplayer.

Fallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own with Fallout Worlds: 3 p.m. ET – Join members of the Fallout 76 development team as they discuss how the game is evolving and take an in-depth look at our upcoming Fallout Worlds Update.

Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios: 3:30 p.m. ET – Matt Firor and Rich Lambert take fans inside ESO and discuss the great additions to the game and what new players can expect from the award-winning MMO.

Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS: 4 p.m. ET – Hey you! You’re finally awake. Celebrate Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary and watch the opening moments of Skyrim as the creators discuss insider stories and relive memories from development.

DOOM Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo: 4:30 p.m. ET – id Software’s Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin bring fans up-to-date on everything happening with Doom Eternal.

ANZ – Fallout 76 End-Game Guide: 11 p.m. ET

ANZ – Fallout 76 – Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 12:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Aug 20

UK – Fallout 76 – UK Stream Team Build-a-Thon: 9:30 a.m. ET

UK – Let’s Talk Quake with Digital Foundry: 10:45 a.m. ET

Deathloop Meets its Makers: 2:15 p.m. ET

WeRateDog’s Matt Nelson and Pete Hines Rate Dogs & More: 3:30 p.m. ET

Code Orange vs Quake Music Video Debut: 4:15 p.m. ET

Alienware – Fundraising and Raising Heck with Anna Maree: 5 p.m. ET

The Elder Scrolls Online – Dungeon Speed Run Competition: 6:30 p.m. ET

Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium: 8 p.m. ET

Skyrim – 10th Anniversary Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson: 9:00 p.m. ET

ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – Mates of Oblivion Dungeon Runs: 12:30 a.m. ET

ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – MissMollyMakes An Epic Banquet: 1:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug 21

UK – DOOM Eternal - ‘Prayer vs Slayer’: 9:30 a.m. ET

UK – ESO - Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team: 10:45 a.m. ET

Doom Eternal Battlemode Community Bonanza!: 2:15 p.m. ET

Fallout 76 – C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It: 3:30 p.m. ET

Quake World Championship Grand Finals: 4:45 p.m. ET

The Elder Scrolls Online – Live Art Creation: 6:30 p.m. ET

Just like years prior, there will also be more charity initiatives represented, as well, which brings us to one of the most important parts of QuakeCon: The puppies. Once more, fans will be able to grab exclusive Catloop and Pugcubus apparel that aids in reading money for Dallas Pets Alive and Four Paws, two organizations that aims to foster safe animal adoption. During the last live event for QuakeCon, there was even a pit of puppies you could play in to take one of those cuties home!

Equally important in the charity realm is the effort to raise money for organizations like Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF USA.

There will be loot to earn with free in-game goodies like an exclusive QuakeCon-exclusive Doom Eternal Slayer skin, Crown Crates for Elder Scrolls Online, and new cosmetics for Quake Champions. To learn more, check out the official QuakeCon website right here to join in on the fun.

