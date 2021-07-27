PAX West 2021 Safety Precautions Change, Now Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Or Negative Test Results

ReedPop confirmed that PAX West 2021 would be an in-person event this year following a year of lockdowns and digital-only conventions. At first, some expressed excitement over the return at some semblance of normalcy, that was until it was revealed that the safety precautions being implemented were the bare minimum at best. Following several notable outlets withdrawing attendance and the community as a whole responding to the PAX announcement, a few changes have been made to the requirements for entry: attendees must either be fully vaccinated or show recent proof of negative test results for COVID-19.

"Throughout the year, the PAX team has been actively working to support a safe environment for our PAX West visitors," ReedPop tells Game Informer. "We are pleased to announce that, in line with the recommendations of state and local public health authorities, we will be implementing a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement for everyone at PAX West. We appreciate your patience as we worked with our venue and the authorities to create our comprehensive plan."

Following the aforementioned recommendations, the new plan includes proof of recent negative test results with a COVID-19 PCR or antigen test or status of being fully vaccinated. Additionally, attendees will need to supply a valid government ID as proof of person.

Regarding the initial backlash, ReedPop had this to say:

"When PAX West 2021 badges were announced, the PAX Team decided to communicate what we could commit to at that time, rather than what we were working toward. While we let the community know the health and safety guidelines could evolve, we wanted to get it right, and we feel confident that verification of fully vaccination or negative test, along with continued face-covering requirements for everyone, will create an environment that promotes the wellbeing of our PAX community."

In addition to the updated safety guidelines, ReedPop also reinforced that additional measures are to be taken, including reduced capacity and mandatory masks to be worn at all times. This applies to attendees, exhibitors, staff, and Enforcers. To learn more, feel free to check out the official PAX West site here. To search for a vaccine center near you, this resource has been helpful in the past.