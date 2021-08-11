Diablo 2: Resurrected Open Beta Details Revealed, Quietly Removes Peer-to-Peer Multiplayer

The Diablo 2: Resurrected beta is just around the corner before the remaster launches next month. In addition to the details provided by Blizzard, the team has made a change to how playing with friends will be, a quiet change made in the title's FAQ section.

Before moving onto the beta details, it is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please review our previous coverage here.

When is the Diablo 2: Resurrected beta?

Regarding the beta itself, those that pre-ordered the remaster, or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, will be able to be among the first to check out the beta on August 13 at 1 p.m. ET until August 17 at the same time. For those that did not pre-order, the open beta will be taking place between August 20 at 1 p.m. ET until August 23.

Platforms

The upcoming beta period is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Nintendo Switch players will, unfortunately, not be granted access to the beta period. For those pre-ordering to get in on the first wave of early access game time, be sure to pre-order the platform you plan to play on, that way you can gain access to the beta of your choosing.

Removal of TCP IP Support And What That Means

TCP/IP multiplayer is a means for players to be able to pair up online by using a peer-to-peer connection in lieu of dedicated services from the company. It's a way for Diablo players to get into the game via LAN and through the internet with third-party tools, like Hamachi. This allows for players to go around Battle.net, Blizzard's platform that many have stated they've deleted in a show of support for the ongoing situation centering around the DFEH lawsuit. As noted in one thread on Reddit, there is one downside: playing in this mode makes the likelihood of encountering cheaters even higher. But now? It's not an issue, because Blizzard added it into the game's FAQ that TCP/IP support will not be available in the beta nor the full game's release.

As for the game itself, Diablo 2: Resurrected arrives on September 23. To learn more about the news regarding Activision Blizzard, our latest coverage addresses a statement made by an investor with actionable items to achieve positive change in light of the allegations. You can also learn more about the game itself with our dedicated hub here.

