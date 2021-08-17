News

PSA: Full Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Soundtrack Is Now Available On Spotify

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM

Playing a video game and falling in love with it is a phenomenal experience, and that same journey can be made even better with a powerful soundtrack to go with it. For Final Fantasy lovers, many of the mainstay soundtracks have been available on Spotify for quite some time now, but finally (finally) the six glorious hours of musical perfection that the Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers OST brings to the table is finally added to that list. 

Whether you want to dive into some of the calmer songs to zone out to or want to get in the zone with tracks like Landslide, the choice is yours! 88 tracks are yours to enjoy for those that want to jam out through Spotify, which you can get started on doing just that with the playlist shared below: 

Composer Masayoshi Soken is a musical genius, to be very frank, and I can't recommend this soundtrack enough. While I'm still relatively new to this game, it's a struggle trying to juggle so many MMOs, the sounds of this online experience are beyond compare. Whether you're on the move or still working from home, this is a nice way to keep that gaming love moving even when outside of the game's world itself. 

Want more Final Fantasy musical goodness? There is a lofi tracklist available on Spotify, as well, courtesy of Square Enix. We also have some of our favorite lofi gaming channel picks here too, if interested! 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringerscover

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

gamer culture
Batman &#039;89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn&#039;t Think I Needed, But Now Love

Batman '89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn't Think I Needed, But Now Love

Review
Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

Preview
A Deep Dive Into Black Panther&#039;s Debut In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

A Deep Dive Into Black Panther's Debut In Marvel's Avengers

opinion
It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

gamer culture
Beware! These Polka-Dot Cat Photos Are Dangerously Cute

Beware! These Polka-Dot Cat Photos Are Dangerously Cute

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"

News
Neill Blomkamp On His New Gaming Focus And The Film Industry&#039;s Fear Regarding The Future Of Games

Neill Blomkamp On His New Gaming Focus And The Film Industry's Fear Regarding The Future Of Games

News
New Pokémon Presents On The Way With New Look At Pokémon Legends: Arceus

New Pokémon Presents On The Way With New Look At Pokémon Legends: Arceus