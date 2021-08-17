PSA: Full Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Soundtrack Is Now Available On Spotify

Playing a video game and falling in love with it is a phenomenal experience, and that same journey can be made even better with a powerful soundtrack to go with it. For Final Fantasy lovers, many of the mainstay soundtracks have been available on Spotify for quite some time now, but finally (finally) the six glorious hours of musical perfection that the Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers OST brings to the table is finally added to that list.

Whether you want to dive into some of the calmer songs to zone out to or want to get in the zone with tracks like Landslide, the choice is yours! 88 tracks are yours to enjoy for those that want to jam out through Spotify, which you can get started on doing just that with the playlist shared below:

Composer Masayoshi Soken is a musical genius, to be very frank, and I can't recommend this soundtrack enough. While I'm still relatively new to this game, it's a struggle trying to juggle so many MMOs, the sounds of this online experience are beyond compare. Whether you're on the move or still working from home, this is a nice way to keep that gaming love moving even when outside of the game's world itself.

Want more Final Fantasy musical goodness? There is a lofi tracklist available on Spotify, as well, courtesy of Square Enix. We also have some of our favorite lofi gaming channel picks here too, if interested!

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!