Lo-fi isn't really new, but it has seen a surge in popularity over the past year. This genre of music is one designed to make you relax and chill out, which is great because life is hard and things are chaotic. Like, all of the time. Certain Lo-fi tracks are even designed to help you focus. Whether during work or getting some studying time in, this particular musical style is a godsend. Since we're Game Informer and we like to inform you about games, we decided to inform you about some game Lo-fi tracks this time to offer up a little peace to share with our community.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 best video game Lo-fi channels to listen to for ultimate relaxation that I use on the regular.