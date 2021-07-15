Feature

5 Best Video Game Lo-fi Channels To Listen To For Ultimate Relaxation

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM

Lo-fi isn't really new, but it has seen a surge in popularity over the past year. This genre of music is one designed to make you relax and chill out, which is great because life is hard and things are chaotic. Like, all of the time. Certain Lo-fi tracks are even designed to help you focus. Whether during work or getting some studying time in, this particular musical style is a godsend. Since we're Game Informer and we like to inform you about games, we decided to inform you about some game Lo-fi tracks this time to offer up a little peace to share with our community. 

So, without further ado, here are the 5 best video game Lo-fi channels to listen to for ultimate relaxation that I use on the regular. 

Zelda and Lo-Fi

Since it's Legend of Zelda week here at Game Informer.

Since it's Game Informer's week to celebrate all things The Legend of Zelda, I figured I'd start with a Zelda-inspired channel to kick things off.  It's not dangerous to go alone with these tunes. From the YouTube channel 'chill place' comes a Zelda and Lo-fi track that includes various remixes of Zelda music and other music simply reminccent of the game. This is one of my go-to videos when I'm at work and I feel on edge, this helps bring me back down to early immediately. Or, brings me back to Hyrule. Either/or. 

 

Final Fantasy Lo-Fi

Midgar can't be stressful all of the time.

The entire Final Fantasy franchise already has an incredible soundtrack, with many of those songs already quite relaxing. There are a few Lo-fi channels that are perfect for Final Fantasy fans, which is the perfect way to pass the time while we await more VII Remake Part 2 news

The above video is by YouTuber Lzls and focuses on the music of Final Fantasy 9, whereas the below video focuses on Final Fantasy 7 from the channel Cozy:

 

Mass Effect Lo-Fi

This one is a bit of a cheat.

This one is a bit of a cheat, but BioWare put the entire Mass Effect trilogy soundtrack up on YouTube with accompanying animated art that is designed in Lo-fi fashion. The studio even included a brand new song specific to the Legendary Edition. 

The Mass Effect soundtrack is one of the best out there, and I'm not even saying that as a fan of the series. There are so many different tracks that paint a picture of what's going on in-game perfectly, something we've talked about extensively with composer Jack Wall. Many of the tracks already sound in-line with Lo-fi sounds as well, so I couldn't leave this one off of the list: 

 

Halo Lo-Fi

With Halo Infinite right around the corner, this is perfect.

Whether you're making plans to befriend the Grunt dubbed Craig or just going out of your mind waiting for Halo Infinite, this Halo Lo-fi channel is perfect. With accompanying Brute art by Reddit user u/BFAnim, the below tracks from YouTuber Miinoy are the perfect way to unwind with the iconic Xbox shooter. 

And yes, I know how weird it is to say a shooter is relaxing, but you get what I mean: 

 

Silent Hill Lo-Fi

Yeah, I know that sounds like a contradiction.

When you think Silent Hill, the last thing that comes to mind is "relaxing." Yet, somehow YouTuber Aidan Wigger managed to do just that. This is my go-to when I'm trying to fall asleep or if I'm doing any sort of meditation. The sounds of Silent Hill are already magnificent, but this Lo-fi spin takes that auditory experience to an entirely different level. 

You won't regret it, check it out below: 

 

There are so many amazing gaming Lo-fi tracks out there, including another go-to for me and my honorable mention with the Animal Crossing station from YouTuber Thaehan. If that sounds more like your fancy, you can check that track list right here. You can also check out the one that I created myself over here

And there you have it! Those are my Lo-fi gaming channels that I follow to help bring a little more quiet and relaxation into my life. I hope these help you the way they've helped me! enjoy! 

