News

A Final Fantasy X-3 Story Is Already Written, But Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is The Main Priority

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 14, 2021 at 08:50 AM

For those that loved the Final Fantasy X experience and its sequel, many have wondered if a third game in this particular iteration of the Final Fantasy universe would ever be a reality. It looks like those X-3 dreams could be coming true because director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that a Final Fantasy X-3 concept is already in motion with the story already written. However, the caveat is that it is still a long way off as the team focuses on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, a Japanese gaming magazine translated by the folks at RPGSiteNomura confirmed the existence of X-3's story, saying: "If we are to make X-3, we somehow have a synopsis written by Final Fantasy X writer Kazushige Nojima." He added that "it's sleeping right now, but the plot itself does exist."

While he did confirm that the probability of returning to Spira is "not zero," he did add that Square Enix is fully focused on Final Fantasy 7 Remake at this time. With the second part still a large mystery and the total amount of entries is still unknown at this time, it could be many, many years before we ever see anything concrete about Final Fantasy X-3. Still, the knowledge that a story is written and the desire to return to this narrative is good news for those hoping to return to the X series. 

Regarding Final Fantasy X and X-2 and its HD remaster, we here at Game Informer loved this adventure, scoring it a 9 out of 10. "This HD collection features a 30-minute audio drama teasing that the quest to save Spira is hardly over," said our own Kimberly Wallace in her review of the HD Remaster. "Set three years after defeating Sin, the scenario introduces two new characters named Chuami and Kurgum. Chuami has an interesting connection to one of Final Fantasy X’s main characters, and Yuna, Tidus, and other cast members reveal what they’ve been up to. When a new mystery emerges, it forecasts a great danger is looming again. However, the audio drama leaves it hanging. A hint to Final Fantasy X-3? Time will tell what’s in store."

It will be interesting to see where the studio takes the X storyline, but for now? For now, we wait for more 7 Remake news

Thoughts on the return to X with a possible Final Fantasy X-3? What would you like to see from the story if this game were to see the light of day? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remakecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:
Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remastercover

Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster

Platform:
PlayStation Vita

Popular Content

News
The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

News
Persona 6 Confirmed, &quot;To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5&quot;

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

News
Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Offers A New Island, New Characters, And More Inspired By Ghibli

Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Offers A New Island, New Characters, And More Inspired By Ghibli

News
Don&#039;t Call Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut A Director&#039;s Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

News
7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus