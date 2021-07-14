A Final Fantasy X-3 Story Is Already Written, But Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is The Main Priority

For those that loved the Final Fantasy X experience and its sequel, many have wondered if a third game in this particular iteration of the Final Fantasy universe would ever be a reality. It looks like those X-3 dreams could be coming true because director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that a Final Fantasy X-3 concept is already in motion with the story already written. However, the caveat is that it is still a long way off as the team focuses on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, a Japanese gaming magazine translated by the folks at RPGSite, Nomura confirmed the existence of X-3's story, saying: "If we are to make X-3, we somehow have a synopsis written by Final Fantasy X writer Kazushige Nojima." He added that "it's sleeping right now, but the plot itself does exist."

While he did confirm that the probability of returning to Spira is "not zero," he did add that Square Enix is fully focused on Final Fantasy 7 Remake at this time. With the second part still a large mystery and the total amount of entries is still unknown at this time, it could be many, many years before we ever see anything concrete about Final Fantasy X-3. Still, the knowledge that a story is written and the desire to return to this narrative is good news for those hoping to return to the X series.

Regarding Final Fantasy X and X-2 and its HD remaster, we here at Game Informer loved this adventure, scoring it a 9 out of 10. "This HD collection features a 30-minute audio drama teasing that the quest to save Spira is hardly over," said our own Kimberly Wallace in her review of the HD Remaster. "Set three years after defeating Sin, the scenario introduces two new characters named Chuami and Kurgum. Chuami has an interesting connection to one of Final Fantasy X’s main characters, and Yuna, Tidus, and other cast members reveal what they’ve been up to. When a new mystery emerges, it forecasts a great danger is looming again. However, the audio drama leaves it hanging. A hint to Final Fantasy X-3? Time will tell what’s in store."

It will be interesting to see where the studio takes the X storyline, but for now? For now, we wait for more 7 Remake news.

Thoughts on the return to X with a possible Final Fantasy X-3? What would you like to see from the story if this game were to see the light of day? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!