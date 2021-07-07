Play God Of War On PC Starting Today If You Have PlayStation Now

When Santa Monica Studios' God of War came out on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018, it was instantly a massive hit. The community adored the storyline, seeing Kratos in his role as a father, and learning more about this world from a different perspective. For those hoping to take to God of War on PC, you technically can now — starting today — as long as you have PlayStation Now.

2018's God of War took what David Jaffe created back in 2005 into different waters, waters that felt comfortable and enticing at the same time. The story of Kratos and his son Atreus was one that felt meaningful every step of the way, and the combat challenges all felt unique and purposeful leading up to the game's conclusion. With the sequel in the works, a sequel that has been pushed back a little bit to ensure its quality reaches that of the vision, many eyes are on where God of War will go next. To pass the time, revisit the revitalized entry once more in a different format; on PC.

What is PlayStation Now?

For those that may not have PlayStation Now and may be a little confused about what it even is, it's a subscription service that Sony has offered for a while, one that allows players to play their favorite games on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC. The library continues to grow, with the latest addition being none other than Santa Monica's latest treasure.

It's pretty straightforward on how to join the service; it can be done on your console through the PlayStation Store or on your PC. To get started, you'll need a PlayStation Network account with up-to-date payment information, a DualSense or DualShock 4 wireless controller (with USB, if on PC), an active PS Now sub (or a free seven-day trial, just remember to cancel it before that week runs out, so you don't get auto-charged), and a steady broadband connection. The service itself costs $9.99 for the standard version, which is the same price as Xbox Game Pass, or you can opt into paying $24.99 for a three-month period or $59.99 for the whole year. There is also a free trial period for PS Now as well; just remember the advice about the PS Plus trial period and auto-renewals.

Our previous head of online, Joe Juba, loved his time with the game, scoring it an impressive 9.75 out of 10. You can read his full review right here, with a small blurb below:

Years ago, Kratos killed the deities of Mount Olympus in a gory rampage. Now, in the Norse realm, he has remade himself into a different kind of god. He is quieter and more deliberate, affected by his history but not constrained by it. Kratos’ reinvention serves as a narrative hook, but it also parallels the series’ evolution as a whole; where God of War once relied on bombast and bloodlust, now it leaves space for strategy and nuance. It still has superb action and plenty of jaw-dropping moments, but it supports them with a new level of depth and maturity. God of War learns from its past while clearing an exciting path for the future and emerges as one of the best games of this generation.

God of War arrives on PC for PlayStation Now members today.