Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Microsoft has just announced even more titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, including Bloober Team's The Medium for Cloud and the adorable Dragon Quest Heroes 2. Here are the latest games coming soon to the rotating library for those with Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate.

Before diving into what's on the way, here is a brief refresher on what Game Pass even is. The Xbox Game Pass library continues to change with new additions. From day one launches of hit games to indie treasures that deserve their time to shine, the Game Pass membership allows players a chance to have instant access to a wide variety of games without having to shell out 60 bucks for each experience.

So, what else is on the way?

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass:

Dragon Quest Builders 2, Cloud - July 8

Tropico 6, Cloud, Console, and PC - July 8

UFC 4, Console - July 8

Bloodroots, Cloud, Console, and PC - July 15

Farming Simulator 19, Cloud, Console, and PC - July 15

The Medium, Cloud - July 15

What Has Recently Left Xbox Game Pass - June 30:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Cloud, Console, and PC

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Cloud, Console, and PC

Mistover, PC

Monster Hunter World, Cloud, and Console

Out of the Park Baseball 21, PC

Outer Wilds, Cloud, and Console

Soulcalibur VI, Console

The Messenger, Cloud, Console, and PC

Xbox Game Pass is a deal that is very much a massive conversation starter right now. This feature has grown exponentially since its launch, especially with recent acquisitions made by Team Green. With a growing library and a ton of more on the way thanks to Bethesda and ZeniMax, there are two versions of this membership to consider: There is the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99. Ultimate comes with additional perks like partner offers, exclusive access to certain titles, and more.

With more and more games coming with the $70 price tag, services like Xbox Game Pass, when done right, are a welcome option. Game Pass continues to improve as resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one games being a popular reason to join this particular membership, especially when looking at grabs like MLB The Show 21, Xbox continues to invest heavily into its new and improved ecosystem meant to bolster the player experience.