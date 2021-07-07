News

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveal Stream Airing This Friday

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 07, 2021 at 01:18 PM

Genshin Impact update 2.0 will be revealed in an upcoming stream this Friday, July 9. Despite the numbering, this is the direct follow-up to the 1.6 update that went live last month. The announcement will confirm or deny the leaks and rumors surrounding the update’s content, which suggests that fans could be some major additions. 

There’s no official word on what the stream will showcase but the biggest leak points to the introduction of the lnazuma region to the game. Other reports suggest that cross-saving across all platforms is also incoming, a feature currently available between PC and mobile only. Take all of that with a few grains of salt because, again, nothing has been confirmed officially, though it’s probably safe to expect some quality-of-life additions in the general sense. In terms of things we do know about, the Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently in the works (and was recently delayed). There’s a decent chance we could get an update on its status as well.  

According to the Genshin Impact Twitter account, you’ll have to tune into their official Twitch channel to watch the presentation. Those of us in the States will need to set an early alarm because the stream begins at 5 a.m. Pacific/8 a.m. Eastern. If you can’t watch it live, the video will be uploaded to the game’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern. 

2021 has been a busy year for Genshin Impact thanks to numerous updates that have brought a ton of content into the free-to-play game. These have included various in-game events, the addition of player housing, the launch of an enhanced PlayStation 5 version, and, of course, a bunch of new characters to spend precious primogems on. The game doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, which is probably good news given that it’s proven to be a quality experience and one of our favorite games when it launched last year. 

Genshin Impact is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. 

What do you think Genshin Impact 2.0 will entail and will you be watching the event? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Genshin Impactcover

Genshin Impact

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
September 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android), 
April 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

cosplay
This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

Review
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

News
Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

News
Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

News
Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

News
Next Assassin&#039;s Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

Next Assassin's Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)