News

Player Housing Comes To Genshin Impact With Beneath The Light Of Jadeite

by Daniel Tack on Apr 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM

Player housing is always a hot topic in games, and it's finally coming to Genshin Impact on April 28th with the launch of the Beneath the Light of Jadeite update. Genshin Impact continues to push out content at a steady clip for the game as players continue to hungrily await news on Inazuma, the giant third region. Let's check out the trailer, as it contains a ton to look at.

First, let's talk about player housing. Players get their own special item called the Serenitea Pot. Inside the magic teapot is your very own home realm, where you can decorate with numerous styles both indoors and outdoors. You can discover blueprints via various activities all over Teyvat. Out of all the updates (well, excluding any news on Inazuma) that could be coming to Genshin, this is the most exciting to me. Player housing can be a tricky beast to balance and make interesting for players, but the model of encouraging other gameplay activities to bring back special things to work on seems compelling. We'll have to see how it actually turns out once we get a chance to play around with it!

This update also marks the PlayStation 5 version of the game, so if you've been lucky enough to obtain one of the new consoles, you can enjoy some serious enhancements on console. Big Genshin patches often come with new characters, and this one is no exception. Players can pick up Eula and Yanfei in this update. Eula is a five-star claymore wielding cryo element master of area-of-effect damage, able to slog through the most intense battles and chew through multiple enemies with ease. Yanfei as a four-star will likely be easier to accumulate some copies of, and is a catalyst wielding pyro user.

However, there aren't just new friends to find and old friends to spend quality time with in the Light of Jadeite. A new Trounce Domain boss, Azhdaha, will confer weekly rewards to those that can beat him. Like other weekly bosses like the big wolf, these rewards are often quite substantial and worth battling for. Azhdaha can alter terrain during the fight, so it probably contains some interesting multi-phase mechanics! Cryo Hypostatis is also joining the standard boss lineup, and can be found in Dragonspine.

Finally, Genshin Impact has also revealed some concept art for Inazuma, which fans have been craving since the game launched. I'll let you decide for yourself if this new region looks awesome. 

Do you play Genshin Impact? Are you going to be pulling for the new five-star character? What do you think about player housing? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Genshin Impactcover

Genshin Impact

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
September 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

News
New PS5 Update Adds Additional 120Hz Support And HDR Options

New PS5 Update Adds Additional 120Hz Support And HDR Options

News
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

News
Days Gone 2 Details Revealed By Game&#039;s Director, Including A &#039;Shared Universe With Co-Op Play&#039;

Days Gone 2 Details Revealed By Game's Director, Including A 'Shared Universe With Co-Op Play'

News
The Last Of Us TV Series Casts Gabriel Luna As Joel&#039;s Younger Brother

The Last Of Us TV Series Casts Gabriel Luna As Joel's Younger Brother

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Resident Evil Village

Cover Reveal – Resident Evil Village

News
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder&#039;s Revenge Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, New Gameplay Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, New Gameplay Trailer

News
Ubisoft Dev Wants To See The Next Assassin&#039;s Creed Set In Brazil

Ubisoft Dev Wants To See The Next Assassin's Creed Set In Brazil

News
Former Dragon Age Lead Writer Talks About What He Loved And Hated About Working On Dragon Age 2

Former Dragon Age Lead Writer Talks About What He Loved And Hated About Working On Dragon Age 2

News
Borderlands Movie Casts Janina Gavankar As Commander Knoxx

Borderlands Movie Casts Janina Gavankar As Commander Knoxx