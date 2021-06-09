Genshin Impact's 1.6 Update Is Out Now, Here's What To Expect

Beach vacations are a long-standing tradition in anime, and Genshin Impact’s Version 1.6 update is focusing on sandy beaches, blue skies, and pristine waters. Dubbed The Midsummer Island Adventure, developer MiHoYo has added a spread of event quests, items, costumes, and even a new character. There is plenty here for Genshin players to sink their teeth into like a juicy, salted watermelon. Let’s take a look at some of the new content that’s available today and the coming weeks:

The bulk of playable content revolves around an archipelago of islands to explore with events that are only available for a limited time. This new story follows Klee, a member of the Knights of Favonious, who receives a message from someone called “Dodo-King,” who aims to capture her prized companion, a keepsake from her mother she calls Dodoco.

Eligibility for the new area requires the player be Adventure Rank 21 or above, and have completed Klee’s Story Quest “Trifolium Chapter: Act I – True Treasure,” as well as the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” Along this new four-part adventure, The Traveler will sail on a cannon-armed boat known as a Waverider and travel between a series of islands where danger and fun lurk.

While tackling combat and races through a series of islands at sea and land, these new events will bring about new challenges such as an imposing enemy known as Maguu Kenki. This opponent wields multiple swords and can summon phantom enemies to join the fight. MiHoYo warns that it prefers close combat, so be prepared for an intimate melee.

Since this is a trip to the beach, this new update brings along a few summer-themed threads for existing characters. Jean can sport her new “Sea Breeze Dandelion” outfit when purchased for the discounted price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals (regular price is 1,680). This getup is permanently available in the shop. Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” seasonal garb, on the other hand, can be purchased using the Island Adventure collectible Echoing Conches. Once the 1.6 update event ends, it will be obtainable in the shop for 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Along with the seafaring and dress-up, players can get their hands on the first playable character from the Inazuma nation. The silver-haired swordsman, Kaedahara Kazuha, is dressed in an intricate autumnal outfit with flowing sleeves and a dark red pants ballooning at the knees. Adorned with red and orange leaves, it’s a bit out of sync with the summer theme running through this update. Wielding the Ameno element, Kazuha is described by MiHoYo as having a “versatile combat style, but also provides buffs to his teammates under certain circumstances.” He’s able to push and pull enemies using the powers of the wind, and his Elemental Burst called “Kazuha Slash” can do initial damage to multiple enemies and leaves a storm behind that causes even more harm over time. He won’t be available right away, but will be available in a future Event Wish during the 1.6 update timeframe.

Also in the Midsummer Island Event are chances to get the exclusive four-star catalyst Dodoco Tales, Northlander Biller Trove, and Furnishing Blueprints. All of these items and more can be obtained by trading Shiny Flotsam and Mini “Harpasta'' to a vendor. On top of that, Event Wish “Epitome Invocation” is happening until June 29. This includes increased drop rates on various weapons and catalysts. A small sample of the included drops are five-star claymore Skyward Pride, four-star event-exclusive bow Mitternachts Waltz, and four-star polearm Favonius Lance.

That’s a ton of stuff, and there’s even more to look forward to down the line including the “Legend of the Vagabond Sword” event running from June 25 to July 8. You can check out the patch notes for Update 1.6 with even more details here. Remember, a lot of the content from this update is only available for a limited time, so get to adventuring as soon as you can. Good luck on all of your wishes, and enjoy Genshin’s version of a summer vacation.