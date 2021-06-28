News

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reportedly Adds Benedict Cumberbatch To Cast

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM

We got our first look at the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie earlier this month with some nifty on-set images and now we've got possible new casting news, as well. Allegedly joining the all-star cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Huge Grant is none other than Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch. At least according to a new report. 

In a new report from The SunCumberbatch is the latest star to be signed up for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie following previous work he's done with Wizards of the Coast for an animated D&D short. This is unconfirmed at this time, though we have reached out for comments. The Sun reports that the D&D casting is local to Cumberbatch due to his residence in the UK, though ComicBook points out that this could be misconstrued for his work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 

Both John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are at the helm of this movie venture as the film's directors. We also know that Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Michelle Rodriguez are all signed on as part of the cast, though specific storyline details are still largely unknown at this time. This is also only one of several other Dungeons & Dragons projects in the works currently with numerous live-action TV takes

The Dungeons & Dragons movie was hit with a delay earlier this year with a new release date set for March 3, 2023. The first delay pushed the movie's release from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022, but COVID-related issues and the uncertainty surrounding the film industry's future forced plans to change. With the recent on-set images surfacing, it looks like the delays may be behind us, but time will tell as production continues work. 

Unlike other casting news, which has been revealed steadily earlier this year, this report is unconfirmed at this time. While we wait to hear from the team, take any report or rumor with a grain of salt until verified. If true, however, this would be a pretty awesome addition, making an already impressive cast infinitely more so. 

What are your thoughts on the casting decisions that we do have confirmations for so far on the Dungeons & Dragons movie? What do you hope the storyline this team adapts is? Sound off with your D&D-related hopes and dreams in the comment section below! 

