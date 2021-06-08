News

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 08, 2021 at 10:06 AM

Even though the Dungeons & Dragons movie has been delayed for a new 2023 launch date, the latest film adaptation is well underway. With a few of the casting decisions confirmed so far, including Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez, we've got a new look at the big screen take with new Dungeons & Dragons movie on-set photos. 

As spotted by Comicbook's Christian Hoffer, images from the D&D flick have begun popping up online. While not fully decked out set photos, it is interesting to get just a small taste of what the upcoming movie experience will have to offer tabletop fans. Check out the photos below to see a small glimpse into the 2023 film: 

Much of the photos come by way of The Chronicle with the cast filming Dungeons & Dragons at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland. This is a popular filming site that Harry Potter fans may recognize, and it looks like the team is in full swing of getting their fantasy on. 

Taking point on the upcoming movie is both John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as the film's directors. We also know that Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Michelle Rodriguez are all signed on as part of the cast, though specific storyline details are still being kept under wraps. 

There are also a few other Dungeons & Dragons projects in the works currently with numerous live-action TV takes. No word yet on if this delay will impact those as well, but the possibility is there given that the timing was specifically centered around the movie's release. 

For this Dungeons & Dragons movie, however, the release date is set in stone. Taking place within the Forgotten Realms, the Dungeons & Dragons movie arrives on March 3, 2023. 

Are you excited for a Dungeons & Dragons movie with Chris Pine at the forefront? What are you hoping to see from the latest adaption? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Chronicles of Mystaracover

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

Mod Corner
Best Mass Effect Legendary Edition Head Morph Mods (So Far)

Best Mass Effect Legendary Edition Head Morph Mods (So Far)

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

Feature
What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

News
Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?

Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?

replay
Dying Light – Replay

Dying Light – Replay

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

News
More Borderlands Movie Cast First Looks Include Claptrap, Tiny Tina, And More

More Borderlands Movie Cast First Looks Include Claptrap, Tiny Tina, And More