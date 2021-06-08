First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Even though the Dungeons & Dragons movie has been delayed for a new 2023 launch date, the latest film adaptation is well underway. With a few of the casting decisions confirmed so far, including Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez, we've got a new look at the big screen take with new Dungeons & Dragons movie on-set photos.

As spotted by Comicbook's Christian Hoffer, images from the D&D flick have begun popping up online. While not fully decked out set photos, it is interesting to get just a small taste of what the upcoming movie experience will have to offer tabletop fans. Check out the photos below to see a small glimpse into the 2023 film:

We wonder what symbols are on these banners. Amaunator's holy symbol? pic.twitter.com/IM3r4FawRL — Forgotten Realms Wiki (@FRWiki) June 7, 2021

Baldies and head tattoos are popular among this group, whoever they are. pic.twitter.com/IT5gqqeFJS — Forgotten Realms Wiki (@FRWiki) June 7, 2021

Plus, they were removing evidence of the track outside and putting up plastic garden features pic.twitter.com/AQhhyCpNv0 — Paul Eatock (@peatock) June 3, 2021

Much of the photos come by way of The Chronicle with the cast filming Dungeons & Dragons at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland. This is a popular filming site that Harry Potter fans may recognize, and it looks like the team is in full swing of getting their fantasy on.

Taking point on the upcoming movie is both John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as the film's directors. We also know that Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Michelle Rodriguez are all signed on as part of the cast, though specific storyline details are still being kept under wraps.

There are also a few other Dungeons & Dragons projects in the works currently with numerous live-action TV takes. No word yet on if this delay will impact those as well, but the possibility is there given that the timing was specifically centered around the movie's release.

For this Dungeons & Dragons movie, however, the release date is set in stone. Taking place within the Forgotten Realms, the Dungeons & Dragons movie arrives on March 3, 2023.

Are you excited for a Dungeons & Dragons movie with Chris Pine at the forefront? What are you hoping to see from the latest adaption? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!