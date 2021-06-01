News

Borderlands Movie Reveals First Look At Cate Blanchett As Lilith

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 01, 2021 at 07:17 AM

Eli Roth's Borderlands movie has certainly built up an eclectic cast to bring some of Gearbox's most iconic characters to life. While we are likely still a ways off from an actual trailer showing off what's to come, we do have our first look at Cate Blancett as Lilith from the upcoming Borderlands movie, thanks to fellow cast member Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis took to Twitter to share a shadowed look at Lilith, saying, "Welcome to Borderlands and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with attitude." 

Director Eli Roth has taken on this project of bringing the world of Borderlands to the big screen with a cast teeming with talent and surprise character picks. Other confirmed actors for the upcoming film include: 

  • Ariana Greenblatt - Tiny Tina
  • Benjamin Byron Davis - Marcus
  • Cate Blanchett - Lilith
  • Charles Babalola - Hammerlock
  • Cheyenne Jackson - Jakobs
  • Édgar Ramirez - Atlas
  • Gina Gershon - Moxxi
  • Jack Black - Claptrap
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Tannis
  • Janina Gavankar - Commander Knoxx
  • Florian Munteanu - Krieg
  • Kevin Hart - Roland
  • Steven Boyer - Scooter
  • Ryann Redmond - Ellie

As teased in the above Twitter post,  the upcoming Borderlands movie will star Lilith, played by Blanchett herself. This infamous outlaw has a past she's not ready for people to uncover, especially when she's forced to return to Pandora to find Atlas' lost daughter. To complete her latest mission, she must team up with some of the best of the best. That includes the adorably badass Tiny Tina, the annoying-yet-helpful Claptrap, and so many others. The upcoming movie, much like the games themselves, involves a few redemption arcs, some crass jokes, and a tenuous grip on sanity. The fate of the entire universe is in their hands; it's up to this group to band together and save the day. Again. 

With the Borderlands franchise having done wonders for the looter shooter genre, it will be interesting to see Roth's take on the famous Gearbox world. We don't have a release window at this time, but the movie itself has reportedly begun filming earlier this year in Budapest

Thoughts on the Borderlands movie cast so far? Any particular actor you'd rather see cast instead? Shout out those thoughts loud and proud in the comments below; we'd love to hear what you think! 


On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Borderlands 3cover

Borderlands 3

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 13, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

