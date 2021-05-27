News
Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Release Date Set For December

by Brian Shea on May 27, 2021 at 02:28 PM

The long-awaited Dying Light 2 finally has a release date. Following a year of near silence after the game was delayed early last year, developer Techland has slowly started revealing more information about its long-awaited sequel. During today's Dying 2 Know stream, Techland not only confirmed the game is coming on December 7, but also that it has a brand new name: Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human picks up years after the story of the first game. You no longer play as Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the first game. Instead, you control Aiden Caldwell in a story that shapes around your choices. The game was a sight to behold at E3 2019, the first time we saw it in action. In that demo, we witnessed parkour upgrades, new combat mechanics, stunning visuals, and an impressive choice-and-consequence system. Those mechanics were further explored during today's stream. You can read more about the choice mechanics here.

Dying Light 2

If you happened to miss the boat on the first Dying Light, Techland also announced a Platinum Edition of the original Dying Light. Dying Light: Platinum Edition gathers the base game and all of the DLC, including the expansion titled The Following, as well as a ton of cosmetic bundles. The original Dying Light was a great twist on the open-world zombie genre when it launched in 2015, and you can read our review right here.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human comes out December 7 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players have six different editions to choose from: three digital and three retail. For more on those editions, head here.

Did you enjoy the first Dying Light? Are you looking forward to Dying Light 2 Stay Human? Let us know your thoughts on if you'll be picking this up at release in the comments section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Digital Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Popular Content

cosplay
Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Review
Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Feature
Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, &#039;I Want Shepard Back, 100%&#039; And FemShep To Romance Tali

Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, 'I Want Shepard Back, 100%' And FemShep To Romance Tali

News
Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

Feature
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

gamer culture
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

News
Gearbox Is Adding Borderlands 3 Crossplay, But Gearbox Was Told To Remove PS5 And PS4 Support

Gearbox Is Adding Borderlands 3 Crossplay, But Gearbox Was Told To Remove PS5 And PS4 Support

News
New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

News
Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

News
Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week&#039;s PlayStation State Of Play

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week's PlayStation State Of Play