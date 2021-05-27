Dying Light 2 Release Date Set For December

The long-awaited Dying Light 2 finally has a release date. Following a year of near silence after the game was delayed early last year, developer Techland has slowly started revealing more information about its long-awaited sequel. During today's Dying 2 Know stream, Techland not only confirmed the game is coming on December 7, but also that it has a brand new name: Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human picks up years after the story of the first game. You no longer play as Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the first game. Instead, you control Aiden Caldwell in a story that shapes around your choices. The game was a sight to behold at E3 2019, the first time we saw it in action. In that demo, we witnessed parkour upgrades, new combat mechanics, stunning visuals, and an impressive choice-and-consequence system. Those mechanics were further explored during today's stream. You can read more about the choice mechanics here.

If you happened to miss the boat on the first Dying Light, Techland also announced a Platinum Edition of the original Dying Light. Dying Light: Platinum Edition gathers the base game and all of the DLC, including the expansion titled The Following, as well as a ton of cosmetic bundles. The original Dying Light was a great twist on the open-world zombie genre when it launched in 2015, and you can read our review right here.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human comes out December 7 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players have six different editions to choose from: three digital and three retail. For more on those editions, head here.

Did you enjoy the first Dying Light? Are you looking forward to Dying Light 2 Stay Human? Let us know your thoughts on if you'll be picking this up at release in the comments section below!