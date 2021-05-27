News

Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition Revealed With Three Additional Digital Options

by Liana Ruppert on May 27, 2021 at 02:30 PM

Techland gave fans what they've been wanting: a detailed new look at what Dying Light 2 will have to offer. With its release date set in stone and more about the backstory and how consequences can be gut-wrenching, the studio also revealed a few different editions that players can buy. And yes, there is also a Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition. 

With pre-orders now live, players can choose which experience they want to have with the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's options. Digital-only players also have a few options with Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. For anyone that pre-orders Dying Light 2: Stay Human, there will be a digital download for the Reload Pack, which will offer a unique outfit, paraglider skin, and weapon. 

The collector's edition, which you can see above, comes with a Dying Light 2 art book, a steel book, a secret locations map, UV stickers, a UV flashlight, and a new statue featuring the sequel's protagonist. The collector's edition will retail or $259.99. For those interested in nabbing one for themselves, you can pre-order your collector's edition right here. For digital players, there will be the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate edition, which can also be found at the pre-order link referenced earlier. 

Dying Light 2: Stay human release on December 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. 

To learn more about Dying Light 2, be sure to check out our game hub here to see more behind-the-scenes action, exclusive art for the sequel, and more. 

Are you excited to get your hands on the highly anticipated Dying Light sequel? What did you think of today's showcase? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

