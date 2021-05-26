Free PS Plus June 2021 Free Games Revealed, Includes Star Wars: Squadrons

Microsoft just revealed its Xbox Games With Gold lineup for June, and now it's time for PlayStation to show off what it's got. Where Xbox is leaning into that DC love, PlayStation is also getting into the fighting spirit with Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.

The next month includes Star Wars racing action, hacking danger, and a return to the Virtua franchise as the future of the series continues to be a hot topic regarding what's next.

Free PS Plus June 2021 Free Games

Operation Tango

Star Wars: Squadrons

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

The June lineup includes the PS5 version of Operation Tango, an adventure where players must team up for a co-op experience where players will need to take on harrowing missions. The caveat? Communication is key, so both players will need to have a working mic.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a Sega staple, and this version is the remaster for fans to enjoy. New online modes, ranked matches, and overhauled visuals all make this a new experience of an old favorite.

And, of course, there is Star Wars: Squadrons. This game is all about space dogfights, and we couldn't get enough of it. Our own Andrew Reiner gave it an 8.25 out of 10, saying:

"Squadrons’ single-player may fizzle out frequently like a malfunctioning hyperdrive motivator, but the multiplayer continually impresses and is worth the price of entry alone. Flying in formation with a group of friends put a smile on my face, and that was just the calm before the storm. When the lasers start flying, Squadrons’ multiplayer can be nothing short of exhilarating and a great test of skill, pushing players to be clever in the cockpit to outthink and outmaneuver opponents. Given just how enjoyable it is to pilot an X-Wing or TIE Fighter, this is a multiplayer experience I will continually go back to, even if EA doesn’t support it with new content. It’s just fun to play, providing something different compared to most of today’s competitive games."

For those looking to jump in on this month's action, it's definitely not too late to go nab May's free games, which you can find here. That being said, it is important to remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. Sony's online services membership includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership.

Thoughts on the free PS Plus June 2021 games lineup? What do you hope gets added into the freebie lineup next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!