Free PS Plus May 2021 Games Revealed, Including Battlefield V

April has come and is almost gone, which means another new month of free games to look forward to. Xbox's Games With Gold May lineup was revealed on April 27, and now it's time for the free PS Plus May 2021 games to be revealed.

This month includes racing action, hardcore survival, and a return to the Battlefield franchise as the future of the series continues to be a hot topic regarding what's next.

Free PS Plus May 2021 Games Lineup

The May lineup for PlayStation players includes Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest. Battlefield V comes at the perfect time with rumors swirling around that Battlefield VI will be revealed soon, as well as the reveal of the Battlefield mobile game. Stranded Deep is great for those players that aren't scared of anything when it comes to surviving in a world where everything wants to kill you, including the elements themselves. Survival games not your thing? Wreckfest lets you "drive hard, die last" with its fast-paced racing experience that takes full-contact to a brutal level.

The latest lineup of free games for PS Plus members will go live on May 4. Don't have a membership yet? It's not too late to sign up if any of these titles interest you, or the games that are being offered up currently as part of April's lineup.

For those looking to jump in on this month's action, it's definitely not too late go nab April's free games with Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4 up for grabs. That being said, it is important to remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. The membership for Sony's online services includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership.

