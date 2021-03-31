Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

March is almost over, which means a new month is on the horizon for gamers to dive right into new adventures. Just like every month, Sony is offering a few free games for PlayStation Plus members. While March's free games are still available for a little longer, here is what the free PS Plus April 2021 lineup looks like.

Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed

The latest free games lineup includes Oddworld Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Personally, I can't recommend Dead War enough, Zombie Army is a hilariously campy zombie co-op adventure that feels satisfying and is super fun to play with friends. If you like games like Left 4 Dead, that is definitely a title worth picking up.

Days Gone was a PlayStation exclusive that also centered around zombies. While the reception was mixed, the journey was stunning and it was fun riding around on a motorcycle taking out zombies left and right.

It's not too late to also scoop up March's games with Final Fantasy VII Remake, Farpoint, and Remnant: From the Ashes, though it is important to note that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. The membership for Sony's online services includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and unlimited access to game online with friends! The free games remain yours until the membership runs out.

Thoughts on the free PS Plus April 2021 games lineup? How do you feel about PS Plus in general and how it's changed through the years? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!