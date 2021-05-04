News

The Witcher 3 Director Resigns From CD Projekt Red Following Workplace Allegations

by Liana Ruppert on May 04, 2021 at 03:39 PM

The workplace culture at CD Projekt Red has been an ongoing topic of conversation in the gaming community in recent years and the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has ensured that it will never be the same again. Where the road leads for the Polish studio remains to be seen, but the most recent news for CDPR is that Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has officially resigned. 

After several months of internal investigations regarding bullying, also referred to as "mobbing," Tomaszkiewicz was found not guilty of the allegations against him. The ruling was revealed via an in-house email obtained by Bloomberg where the director stated he was leaving the company. "Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress, or discomfort when working with me," he said. The letter also contained an apology to the team for the "bad blood" involved and announced his departure. 

The email continued, saying that the decision was mutual involving himself and the board. He added that he will be using this opportunity to work on himself and to begin the "long and arduous process" of changing and becoming a better person. Something we all strive to do in our daily lives, and is a goal worth supporting. 

With a new The Witcher project previously confirmed from CD Projekt Red, it is reported that Tomaszkiewicz was originally slated to lead that creative charge. That will now no longer be the case, making it another decision the company must face, one of many, when venturing into the future. 

Regarding what's next for the Polish studio, the team recently opened up a brand new space to work on new projects, including more for Cyberpunk 2077 and a mysterious new Witcher game. Following the success of the Netflix adaptation of Geralt and co., the future of the gaming counterpart to The Witcher franchise could go anywhere. CD Projekt Red must also determine if it wants to pursue the planned multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077, something it mentioned earlier this year was now up in the air in the wake of so many post-launch updates needed to get the game up to standard and back on the PlayStation storefront. 

To learn more about the road to Cyberpunk 2077's launch and what came after, you can check out our dedicated game hub right here.

Thoughts on the recent change seen with the departure of The Witcher 3 director? What are you hoping happens next concerning CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

