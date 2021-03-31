News

PUBG Lite Shuts Down At The End Of April

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 31, 2021 at 01:55 PM

The free-to-play PUBG Lite is being shut down, according to its developer, Krafton. The game, meant to be a less technically demanding version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, launched in 2019 in Thailand in beta form before arriving in Europe in that October. 

Kraton states that the game will wrap up for good on April 29. The developer has already axed the game’s webpage, player support and has disabled any new downloads. You can still play the game and spend the remaining in-game credits as normal until the shutdown. 

Kraton doesn’t cite a specific reason for the shutdown, but left this message on its blog

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation, and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021.”

PUBG Lite’s purpose was to simply allow players with low-end PCs to play Battlegrounds. The game never arrived in the U.S., mainly because PUBG Lite was meant for territories where players that own powerful PCs were less common. Since there are several versions of PUBG floating around, it’s worth clarifying that PUBG Lite is not to be confused with PUBG Mobile Lite, which is simply the phone version of Battlegrounds that is still available here in the U.S.

While PUBG Lite is being put out to the pasture, the franchise as a whole seems to be expanding. Kraton recently revealed PUBG New State, a new free-to-play mobile version of Battlegrounds set many years in the future. There’s also The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming sci-fi horror game helmed by the creator of Dead Space that is canonically set in the PUBG universe. Fortnite may be the face of battle royales in terms of its mainstream attention, but Battlegrounds is still very popular in its own right and shows no sign of going away any time soon.

Any of our Thai or European readers get a chance to play PUBG Lite? If so, what are your thoughts on the shutdown? Let us know in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundscover

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Platform:
Xbox One, Stadia, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
December 20, 2017 (Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android), 
April 28, 2020 (Stadia)

Popular Content

News
New Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

New Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

News
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

News
Cyberpunk 2077&#039;s 1.2 Patch Is Massive

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 Patch Is Massive

News
Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed

PSA
Reminder: Super Mario 3D All-Stars And Super Mario Bros. 35 Get Delisted At The End Of March

Reminder: Super Mario 3D All-Stars And Super Mario Bros. 35 Get Delisted At The End Of March

News
Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

News
Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S This Year

Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S This Year

Mod Corner
The Suez Canal Cargo Ship Is Also Stuck In Microsoft Flight Simulator With This Mod

The Suez Canal Cargo Ship Is Also Stuck In Microsoft Flight Simulator With This Mod

Feature
The Top 10 Games On 3DS

The Top 10 Games On 3DS