News

Hasbro Unveils Fortnite The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition Figure

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 26, 2021 at 04:33 PM

Hot off the heels of Epic Games and Hasbro’s recent partnership renewal, the toy-maker has unveiled The Foundation Zero Crisis Edition figure. The hot toy is available for pre-order now and should be a fine addition to the Fortnite fan in your family. Or just you. This is probably going to be for you.

The Foundation was introduced at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 when it and Agent Jones sealed the Zero Point in a tower during the Zero Crisis finale. The Foundation serves as leader of the interdimensional group known as The Seven and may or may not be a robot. Regardless of what it is, we can probably all agree that it makes for a cool action figure.

The Foundation figure stands at 6 inches, features premium details, has 20 points of articulation, and sports attachable black cape. It also comes with a Foundational ‘Brella Glider for you to simulate those opening drops from the bus. The Foundation is the first in a special collection of toys based on The Seven from Hasbro’s Victory Royale Series line. Because of this, The Foundation comes in special packaging exclusive to The Seven figures. 

You can pre-order The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure exclusively at Hasbro Pulse for $39.99. The figure is slated to become available in April 2022. 

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games wants to know which franchises you want to see enter the battle royale next. You can read the list of options players can choose from here. The series has already announced the latest franchises to join the fray will be Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series as well as a special Rocket League event

Will you be picking up The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure? Let us know in the comments?

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

News
New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

gamer culture
Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

News
Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Casts Philippa Eilhart, Dijkstra, And More

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Casts Philippa Eilhart, Dijkstra, And More

News
New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

News
Nier: Automata&#039;s Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

Nier: Automata's Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

feature
10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

gamer culture
No Man&#039;s Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

No Man's Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion