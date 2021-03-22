News

Fortnite And Rocket League “Llama-Rama” Crossover Event Starts Soon

by Jason Guisao on Mar 22, 2021 at 02:00 PM

Last Fall, the first Fortnite and Rocket League Llama-Rama crossover event launched and brought the famous battle bus to soccer arenas everywhere. The free-to-play update required players to partake in a list of simple challenges to unlock fun rewards. In celebration of Rocket League’s upcoming Season 3, the second Llama-Rama crossover event is slated to launch soon and will bring interesting prizes to both Fortnite and Rocket League owners. The event runs from March 25 at 12 p.m. ET to April 9 at 4 p.m. ET. 

A bevy of these new Rocket League challenges is, once again, relatively easy to complete so that you spend more time having fun with friends than struggling to complete your challenge checklist. Rewards range from copious amounts of experience points to exclusive cosmetics. By completing these  Rocket League challenges, you’ll also gain access to prizes in Fortnite - loading screens, lobby tracks, and sprays, among many other items. Original Rocket League cars will also be available in your Fortnite locker along with a "Lil' Octane" traversal emote. You can read about all of that and get even more details in the new Llama-Rama blog post published on the Epic Games website here

Finally, another concert is coming to Fortnite’s Party Royale. Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade will be performing his latest EP for the LLama-Rama event. Three showtimes are available: March 26 at 8 p.m. ET, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET, and Match 27 at 2 p.m. ET. 

Speaking of crossover events, The 25th Tomb Raider Anniversary Celebration kicked off last week during the Square Enix Presents Showcase. Tomb Raider arrives (in some shape or form) to Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions. There are three Lara Croft skins in Fortnite, but Croft Manor will also appear in the game’s creative mode.

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Rocket Leaguecover

Rocket League

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

News
Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

News
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights &quot;Extended&quot; PS5 Features

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights "Extended" PS5 Features

News
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

News
Xbox And The Rock Team Up For New Energy Drink Promotion And Mini-Fridge Giveaway

Xbox And The Rock Team Up For New Energy Drink Promotion And Mini-Fridge Giveaway