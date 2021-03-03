News

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games In March With NBA 2K21, Star Wars: Squadrons, And More

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 03, 2021 at 09:57 AM

Xbox Game Pass is adding six new titles to the rotating library later this month and going into April, and the latest additions are especially great for sports fans. The Game Pass offerings change every single month, rotating older titles for new entries, allowing for new play experiences

The latest lineup is unusually themed, sticking heavily to sports games with the exception of Star Wars: Squadrons (though, that's racing, so if you squint your eyes...). For the full lineup of what's coming next, here's what Xbox had to share: 

What's coming:

  • Madden NFL 21, console - Available now
  • Football Manager 2021, PC - March 4
  • Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, console and PC - March 4
  • NBA 2K21, Cloud and console - March 4
  • Star Wars: Squadrons, console - Sometime in March
  • NHL 21, console - Early April

DLC and game updates: 

  • Control DLC sale, 50% - Now until March 8
  • Gears 5: Operations 6 DLC - Available now
  • Minecraft: The Mountain - Available now

What's leaving: 

  • Alvastia Chronicles, console and PC - March 15
  • Astrologaster, PC - March 15
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, console and PC - March 15
  • Kona, console - March 15
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, console - March 15

Interested in the Xbox Game Pass but not sure if you want to pull that trigger yet? No worries, here's what you need to know. With the Microsoft subscription service, there are two options to choose from: the Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Both offer Xbox players a chance to play over 100 titles at no additional cost, including day-one launches of first-party titles. 

Xbox Game Pass retails for $9.99 a month with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version coming in at $14.99, including Xbox Live Gold into that bundled price. It's a solid deal, great for those that don't care to own titles or intend to play through something more than once. It could get even better with the ZeniMax acquisition that is set in stone this month for titles under the id Software and Bethesda umbrellas.

What do you think about the latest titles to join the Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comment section below with your thoughts and what you'd like to see added next!

